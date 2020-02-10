The late U.S. District Judge Anthony A. Alaimo and I once talked about illegal drugs.
“You know,’’ he said. “We ought to legalize them. We’ve spent billions fighting them and, if anything, it’s just gotten worse.”
I agreed. “If they were legal,” I said, “we could tax them. There’s nothing the government can’t destroy with taxes.”
We laughed and moved on to another subject. That was long before methamphetamine took hold in Homeland Park, a once healthy middle class community on the south end of Anderson, S.C. I grew up amid cotton fields 12 miles from Anderson, bu my mother lives in Homeland park now so I get to observe the transformative nature of meth several times a year.
Homeland Park has modest homes built when three-bedrooms and one bath were the norm. Residents made fair wages at Fiberglas, True Temper and textile mills.
In the past decade, meth users have taken root like fire ants, a few at first but now a lot. The longtime residents, many of them elderly, are paying a price. They pay with lost sleep when someone gets high and races around the neighborhood at 3 a.m. on a Japanese motorcycle. They pay with the smell of acrid smoke from trash piles smoldering around the clock like eternal flames to addiction. They get to watch the cops pluck a woman of the center line as she lies on the asphalt ranting at an imagined enemy.
In this the information age, the user get online and learn to take the drug economically. You can get a decent high with 10 grams, one guy advises, so why would you double that dosage unless you enjoy temporary blindness? Sound advice, that.
Meth does not discriminate by age or social status. A man in his 60s, disabled by a stroke, doggedly maintained his addiction by walking with a crutch on his weak side to what I believe was his dealer.
Two Christmases ago, he took his nightly walk right into the path of a Ford Explorer. He lay under the behind the front wheels that had rolled over his skinny frame. I directed traffic in the dark while the EMTs gingerly pulled him out and took him to the ER.
He came home months later but stopped walking to his dealer. From all appearances some dealers moved in with him. It wasn’t long before the electricity and water was shut off in his house, so he moved to the porch of a vacant house and stole water from a hose at the house next door. Deputy sheriffs sent him packing back home where things worsened.
There was an explosion in a doorless camper trailer that someone occupied in his back yard. Then a fire in the house gutted a room and melted the siding. At Christmas, the house his mother left him appeared uninhabitable.
I’ve heard meth addicts are manic, and I think that’s true. As I went for some coffee Christmas morning, I drove by a guy wearing a red-and-white striped stocking cap and shirt, just like Waldo’s, with matching red shorts and shoes. He was about to jump out of his skin his arms twitching and dancing on a corner. It was more like “Heeeere’s Waldo’’ than “Where’s Waldo?”
None of the addicts, it seems, own a car. They travel on scooters and bicycles, and all have backpacks. Bicycles seem to also serve as their currency.
In the summer, I went out to pick up some things at Bi-Lo where a couple in their 30s with the requisite backpacks and bicycles stopped. She said he would wait outside with their bikes. The woman had no sooner turned her back than he threw a leg over his bicycle and pedaled away with both, holding hers by a handlebar.
When she turned around and saw him, she yelled, “Mike! Mike! Don’t you steal my [expletive] bike.” Then she called him a name that most would take as an insult and extended a middle finger in his general direction. He looked back several times while coasting smoothly downhill expertly guiding both bicycles around a corner and out of sight.
You can often see a young adult on his bicycle guiding a child’s bike likely found in a yard.
I was finishing a run one afternoon and dropped to a walk a half mile from my mother’s house to cool down. A friendly man sweeping his driveway struck up a conversation with me about the weather.
As we talked, a man and woman walking down the street stopped at an empty house across the road that was on the market. The woman made a call on her cell phone and they sat down on the steps and waited. A woman in a car with a Pizza Inn sign drove up soon after and delivered their large pie. They paid her, sat on the porch and ate and moved on with their backpacks.
On a recent Saturday morning, four well-dressed people parked an SUV in a driveway where a house had stood. They got out with some satchels, took a look around, got back in their vehicle and left. It was apparently too daunting for the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
And there’s more, a lot more.
Judge Alaimo didn’t live to see meth take full effect, otherwise, he may have had a different view on legalization.
Be it earthquake, the coronavirus or a tsunami, we always ask, “Can it happen here?”
Meth already has.