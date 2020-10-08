Brunswick may have found a solution to recruiting and retaining employees.
City commissioners approved a new pay scale for city employees at Wednesday’s meeting that will give the hard-to-retain positions in the city — police, fire, and public works departments — a 10 percent pay raise.
Alex Daman, with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government, explained how the city could pay for raises that will cost the city $633,000 a year. The new pay scale, which goes into effect Nov. 1, will cost $435,000 to implement for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Daman said the raises will be paid through sales tax revenue that has come in stronger than expected and should be sustainable.
The lowest paid full-time city employee currently makes $18,489 a year. The lowest starting wage for a new employee will be $24,035 once the new pay scale begins.
The goal is to create “internal equity” by giving cost of living allowances and pay increases for workers who continue to serve the city so a new employee doesn’t get hired and is paid the same as a worker with the city for five years.
“This will address recruiting and retention with public works, the police department and fire department,” said city manager Regina McDuffie.
City commissioner Julie Martin asked if the proposal could be phased in, but the problem of equity in pay would be an issue, Daman said.
Martin also asked if there were other ways to retain employees without a pay raise. Daman said low pay typically leads to low morale and job satisfaction that could lead to productivity problems.
Understandably, the city’s fire and police chiefs were supportive of the proposal.
“It would be a great morale booster for our employees,” said city commissioner Vincent Williams.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he was surprised to learn some city employees were only earning $8.90 an hour.
“We need to pay them an excellent wage for their service to the city,” he said. “This is a great plan.”
The proposal was approved with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Johnny Cason cast the opposing vote, saying he supports a pay raise for city workers but he wanted more time to discuss the proposal.
In other city business:
• A vote to fund a splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park was tabled until the first meeting in November after a motion by Williams to approve the proposal failed for the lack of a second.
Commissioners were concerned about the $569,000 needed to complete the project despite McDuffie explaining how the city could fund the project. Williams made another motion, seconded by commissioner Felicia Harris, to table the issue until they can get an estimate on how much it will cost the city to manage and maintain the splash pad once it’s completed.
“The cost took me back,” Harris said. “This is not in the area were were in when we were considering this.”
• Harvey asked if there was a way the city could reallocate an estimated $1.3 million remaining in the SPLOST 5 fund that was designated for the Oglethorpe Convention Center. City attorney Brian Corry said the only way to reallocate SPLOST funds is through a referendum.
• Residents expressed concerns about what they described as a halfway house for inmates released from prison that will be open near Glynn Academy and a preschool. The owner of the property said the inmates are selected among the most devout Christians released, and he hasn’t been trying to keep it a secret. The school board was not notified about the home.
• Commissioners unanimously approved applying for a $1.5 million loan that will enable the road and drainage improvements at Magnolia Park to be completed in one phase, instead of the three phases planned because of funding issues.