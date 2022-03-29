A pay raise for first responders in Brunswick could be coming soon.
The city’s finance committee at Monday’s meeting unanimously recommended $4 pay raises for city police and $2 pay raises for fire department officers.
A stipend of $100 to $150 would be offered to officers living in Brunswick city limits and a 3% cost of living allowance for all sworn officers below the rank of lieutenant would be locked in each year.
The city will also immediately budget $15,000 to offer signing bonuses to six new police officers, paid upon completion of their training.
A quarterly review of both departments will also be held to determine any ongoing challenges or needs.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said the goal is to build a sustainable, competitive community.
The recommendation will be considered by the full city commission at the April 6 meeting.
Grants for five businesses who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic were approved at the meeting. The businesses had to be in business before March 2020 and be able to document losses sustained and have a plan for how the $10,000 in grant money would be spent.
“Each of these businesses has shown some sort of loss,” said Travis Stengall, the city’s economic development authority director.
Coastal Community Health Services is planning to open an office in downtown Brunswick that would serve the medical and behavioral health needs of the homeless and those living downtown.
The committee will recommend paying $110,000 a year for three years as the city’s share for the clinic’s services, with the county paying a matching $110,000 a year for three years. Coastal Community Health Services will move its offices from the Perry Park area to the larger location which will also offer primary care and a pharmacy offering medications at a discounted price for clinic patients.
The clinic, which is not just for low-income or indigent patients, will also offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
The clinic could open by the end of June.