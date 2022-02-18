Glynn County employees may not want to go job hunting if they are looking to earn more money. All they have to do is wait about six weeks.
Glynn County commissioners Thursday unanimously voted to raise pay across the board, with the lowest paid employees getting three-quarters of the $5.47 million budgeted to support the salary hikes, said David O’Quinn, commission chairman.
“It’s not a top-heavy raise,” he said.
The raises will go into effect during the March 27 pay period. The only ones not getting a raise are consultants hired by the county.
The lowest tiered employees working five years or less will get an average annual raise of $6,652. The lowest tiered employees working for the county six to 10 years will get an average raise of $5,270.
The lowest paid county employee will start at $14.25 an hour.
More than half the county’s employees have worked less than five years and the intent is to retain them and to attract applicants for the 90 unfilled full-time jobs and 83 unfilled part-time positions.
“We want to make sure the raises are not going to upper management. We believe this is a fair plan,” said Tamara Munson, interim county chief financial officer.
Funding will come from excess Local Option Sales Tax revenue and increases in property values.
The county has hired new workers at the midpoint range projected for employees because the minimum starting pay was too low to attract qualified applicants. That has created a pay compression issue, where new employees are earning as much as those who have worked for the county for five years.
The low starting salary also makes it difficult to attract a pool of qualified applicants. And raises in most positions are needed to retain the qualified county employees.
All pay plan changes will be funded without the use of fund balance reserves or millage rate increases for the next two to three years, with maintaining 100 days of operating reserves as recommended in the Fund Balance Policy in case of an economic downturn.
The new pay plan includes full-time, part-time and seasonal employees of Glynn County Board of Commissioners. Elected officials, supplemental pay employees, poll workers and elected official offices that do not participate in the Glynn County pay plan are not included. Employees hired after Feb. 18 will be hired at current rates and increased to new entry level rates at the same time as other employees. Employees hired after Feb. 18 that are already earning more than the entry level salary will not receive any other pay adjustments.
It will cost the county $1.6 million to start the new pay program before the state of the new fiscal year that begins July 1. That money will come from the unfilled positions budgeted for the current fiscal year.
In other business, commissioners voted to rename the Glynn County Public Safety Building. The new name is the Carl Alexander Public Safety Building in honor of the former county police chief who served from 1987 to 2002. Alexander died last year after being under Hospice care.
Commissioners acknowledged Alexander volunteering to serve on a police advisory council months before his death.
Prior to the renaming of the public safety building, Alexander’s family presented commissioners with a $15,000 donation designated for the police department’s K-9 unit. They told commissioners a foundation established in Alexander’s honor plans annual donations to law enforcement.
Commissioners also voted 4-3 to approve a new county height ordinance that restricts building heights to 35 feet.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said a building height limit is needed on St. Simons Island to help control density and encourage single-family home construction.
“If we don’t restrict the height it will become more dense,” he said. “It also protects the character of the Village. St. Simons is unique, and we need to protect it.”
Robert Ussery, chair of the Island Planning Commission, said a 35-foot limit is “plenty.”
Commissioner Wayne Neal disagreed with the height restriction, saying he preferred limitations on building footprints and reducing sideline setbacks.
“The remedy is still questionable,” he said. “Setbacks versus height is how you maintain density. I don’t think height is the solution."
Ussery, disagreed, saying height determines what can be built on any lot.
“It is all important if you are trying to reduce density,” he said. “The IPC wrestled with this. What we came back with was sensible.”
Ussery said there was no public opposition at a meeting to discuss the proposed ordinance.
Fendig made the motion to approve the ordinance, which was supported with votes by O’Quinn, Bill Brunson and Walter Rafolski. Commissioners Allen Booker and Sammy Tostensen joined Neal in voting no.