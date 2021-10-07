Budgetary constraints over time have created a pay compression issue among Glynn County employees as market rates increased but their salaries didn’t.
Over time, new employees with less experience were being hired making more than long-term employees with more experience.
County commissioners will be asked to support a compression and market pay analysis at tonight’s meeting to address the issue.
County administration is recommending a market pay analysis to compare pay rates to similar counties to help create a plan to correct the problem. Commissioners will be asked to approve a market and pay analysis with Excellence Exceeded Consultants, LLC at a cost of $20,000.
The meeting will open with a proclamation for Friends of Libraries Week, followed by a report by the Glynn County Board of Elections on potential redistricting maps for the commission’s consideration. Elections Supervisor Christopher Channell will present four maps to commissioners.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Receive an update on the impact of the new short-term rental ordinance requiring units to be registered with the county. Monthly collections are projected to be around $300,000 higher in July and August 2022.
• Consider accepting an agreement with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission regarding $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and sewer projects.
• Consider a purchase order to replace the air conditioning system at the Harold Pate Building in the amount of $264,000.
• Hold a public hearing to discuss an amendment to the St. Simons North End Planned Development District to allow community river access and a community dock on two lots in the 300 block of Pikes Bluff Drive.
• Consider a purchase order of $244,000 to replace old playground equipment at Neptune Park.
• Consider the issuance of an invitation to bid on upgrades to the electrical service system at Altamaha RV Park.
• Accept the consent agenda items that include approval of the disaster response redevelopment plan, a funding agreement with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and concession agreements at county parks.