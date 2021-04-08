The repaving and restriping of the entire stretch of Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick is scheduled to begin in about two weeks — maybe.
City commission members seemed surprised to learn at Wednesday’s meeting that the work was time sensitive, with a contractor planning to start work so soon.
Commissioners Johnny Cason and Julie Martin both said they were “embarrassed” that they didn’t know the Georgia Department of Transportation project was weeks away from starting.
During the presentation that sparked the debate, GDOT official Joseph Capello explained how studies showed Gloucester Street has one of the highest traffic accident rates in the district. Plans to restripe Gloucester to make it a three-lane road, with the center lane for left turns, will reduce accidents anywhere from 19 to 47 percent.
The project will also add additional angle parking spaces and make it safer for pedestrians to cross the road.
When some of the city officials asked for another meeting to get public feedback, Cynthia Phillips, a GDOT official, said the project has been in the planning stages for three years and expressed surprise when Cason told her it was “unacceptable” to start the work without more input from the city.
“This is not the right time,” he said. “I was absolutely appalled when I saw the (legal) ad in The Brunswick News.”
But Phillips defended the project because the studies show it will have a minimal impact on traffic flow and add more parking downtown.
“Georgia Department of Transportation really needs to move forward with this project,” she said. “This is a good project. This is a time to make some really good changes that will help safety.”
Phillips agreed to schedule a traffic count near the intersection at Lanier Street early next week to see if a traffic light is warranted there. Before city commissioners voted to defer signing the contract to enable the work to begin, Phillips expressed surprise at their reluctance.
“It’s really late in the game to make changes,” she said. “I’ve been to plenty of meetings. I’ve never went to one that wanted to reduce parking."
Earlier in the meeting, a workshop to discuss proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinances included a recommendation described as a “game changer” for local Realtors.
Commissioner Martin made the comment after she asked city planning and zoning director John Hunter if direction signs used by Realtors during an open house would be allowed on city right of ways. The signs can be placed on private property with permission from the owner.
“No directional signs will be allowed,” Hunter said.
It’s not just directional signs that will be banned on city right-of-ways, but political signs and those soliciting people to sell their homes or buy items. There will also guidelines for electronic signs, billboards and window signs.
City officials are still in the first phase of the re-write, where they are clarifying old definitions and updating the ordinance to add clarity.
“This lays the groundwork and gives us direction,” Hunter said.
Once all the definitions are approved, the next step will be where to determine where they need to be used.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he want to ensure the rules don’t make it restrictive to move into the city.
“We have an opportunity to get things right,” he said. “This is our opportunity to see what our city will look like in the future.”
In other business, a new resolution supporting the removal of a Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick was approved at the meeting. The resolution amends one approved in November by adding more information about two ongoing cases in the Court of Appeals. The intent is for the court to rule on the motion to dismiss the case.
City officials plan to remove the monument from Hanover Square, where it has stood since 1902, if the court rules in the city’s favor.