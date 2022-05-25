The Glynn County Finance Committee made quick work Tuesday, with no questions about items on the consent agenda and little debate on the items for discussion.
Less than 20 minutes after the meeting began, committee members breezed through the remaining items under the general business category with little discussion and no debate.
They agreed to authorize county staff to develop the specifications and scope of work to repair and resurface the tennis courts at Northwood Estates. Funding will come from the District 3 capital allocation.
The committee voted to recommend approval of a contract to GWES, LLC for the engineering services for the Chapel Crossing Drainage project. The $175,000 project includes a 19% contingency, with funding coming from SPLOST 2016 drainage projects.
The city of Brunswick will be reimbursed up to $93,093 for the county’s share to repair and resurface Habersham Street.
County Commissioner Allen Booker told fellow committee members he supported the planned work on Habersham Street.
“I’ve been pushing them to do this for a while,” he said.
The boat ramp at Village Creek Landing will be repaired if county commissioners approve the recommendation to approve $50,000 in funding from the at-large Post 1 fund allocation.
Commissioners will be asked to solicit quotes to repair the Gascoigne Bluff Park with funding coming from the at-large Post 1 capital fund allocation.
Items approved on the consent agenda included acceptance of a furniture donation from the Federal Law Enforcement and Training Center, declaring a 1987 fire ladder truck surplus and approval of a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for mowing rights of way and litter pickup on 22 miles of state routes in Glynn County. The total annual reimbursement is more than $58,000.