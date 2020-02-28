Paulk Park ribbon- cutting ceremony set for Saturday
Paulk Park’s grand re-opening is set for Saturday, along with Coastal Outreach Soccer’s jamboree and spring signup.
The Arco neighborhood park wasn’t officially closed, but it’s been undergoing major renovations. Those include a new irrigation system, fence, playground and restroom facility.
Representatives from Honeywell, Coastal Outreach Soccer and the county will hold a short ceremony before cutting the ribbon.
Immediately after the proceeding, the Coastal Outreach Soccer Jamboree will begin.
Shawn Williams, Coastal Outreach Soccer executive director, said the organization will put on 3v3 games for younger kids, while the under-15 group will play against Coastal Outreach Soccer alumni.
The event will also serve as a spring registration day for the program.
Anyone is welcome to sign up for the program at Paulk Park or Howard Coffin Park, he said.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Paulk Park, which is located at 3600 Wylly Ave. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News