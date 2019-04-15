Glynn County Commissioners are expected to discuss a proposed agreement between the county and Coastal Outreach Soccer over the use of a newly renovated Paulk Park on Tuesday.
“(The renovation project) went before the finance committee, and then the principal individual with the Community Outreach Soccer organization, Shawn Williams, decided he wanted to step back and not pursue this at this time,” said county commissioner Mike Browning. “Now, as I understand, he’s coming back to the table.”
The program uses Howard Coffin Park without paying a fee, an agreement going back to the city’s ownership of the park. Instead, members help maintain facilities they use and provide community service volunteer work.
Initially, county officials said they planned to offer a similar arrangement at Paulk Park once renovations were complete.
Williams, the program’s executive director, withdrew from the project in February after members of the county’s finance committee raised concerns they had heard from other soccer programs in the area. He said he didn’t want to put the county commission in an awkward position or make it seem like Coastal Outreach Soccer was getting anything for free.
As it’s already been through the finance committee, Browning said a work session seemed like the proper venue for further discussion.
“I felt like it was better for him to come back to a work session because it’s already been through the finance committee,” Browning said. “I feel like we need to have a more robust decision about what’s going on here and how to move forward.”
Also on the agenda is a discussion of a new policy governing the naming of public facilities.
“As far as I know, we’ve never had a policy in place to name facilities,” Browning said. “When we named the lake at Blythe Island Regional Park in honor of our past county clerk, Cindee (Overstreet), we got some requests to name some other things around the county — in particular to name the fishing pier in Blythe Island Regional Park.”
The request came from the park’s advisory board, he said, which recommended naming the pier after a late former county employee and board member who served the county well for a long time. There’s little doubt the county will honor their request, he said, but it seemed like a good opportunity to establish a policy and put it through its paces.
“There’s been a committee working on the policy for the board,” Browning said. “They’ll propose something to the board. If we approve, then if someone wants to name something in the county after somebody we can pull that out and go to work on it.
In other business, commissioners are expected to discuss a recent proposal for dealing with two historic trees in Neptune Park.
Last month the county sought insight from a fourth arborist on what to do about the trees. Daniel Lippi, a master arborist with Advanced Tree Care in St. Augustine, Fla., gave a differing perspective from the other three.
Instead of cordoning them off, nursing them back to health with fertilizer and moving the picnic area under their canopies to another location, Lippi told county officials they could reopen the existing picnic area as soon as they took certain measures.
He recommended the county gradually trim away specific limbs, amounting to a total of around a quarter of both trees’ canopies. Larger lower limbs could be braced to keep them from falling.
“It seems as if people are favoring the Lippi approach,” said commissioner Peter Murphy.
Also on the agenda is discussions of a new grant program offered through the Coastal Regional Commission, on which Browning represents the county, an update on a project to relieve flooding in the College Park neighborhood and a presentation from Keep Golden Isles Beautiful on an upcoming citywide cleanup event.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.