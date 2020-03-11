The first case of the coronavirus has been discovered in Southeast Georgia.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System said a 29-year-old female patient from Charlton County has preliminarily tested positive for the virus at the Camden campus.
According to a press release from the health system, the infected woman went to the Camden campus on Saturday with symptoms of respiratory illness, but did not meet the criteria for testing given by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. She was treated and released.
The woman returned on Monday with worsening symptoms, according to the release.
"Despite no travel history or known exposure to COVID-19, the physicians caring for the patient made the determination to place her in isolation, admit her to the hospital for further monitoring and contact GDPH to request authorization for COVID-19 testing," according to the release.
A test conducted by the Georgia Department of Health returned positive, and the result is awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
Another patient has been admitted to the health system’s Brunswick hospital with a possible case. Hospital officials said the results of that patient’s tests should be completed in the next day or two.
Health officials said the risk of exposure is low, but they have notified all patients who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive with instructions on the next steps and to address their concerns.
Glynn County Schools and the local government administration are staying the course, for the moment.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health is going to take the lead on this,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent. “Until they advise us to do something different, we’ll keep on track.”
"On track" means continuing to encourage the public to follow basic flu-prevention practices — wash hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching the face, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away tissues, regularly clean frequently-used surfaces and to stay home if one feels sick. Anyone who believes they have the disease should contact healthcare facilities before seeking treatment.
Superintendent Virgil Cole said county schools are taking a similar tack.
School officials are keeping in contact with the health department and keeping an eye on the latest information from health officials.
All school staff are emphasizing cleanliness and encouraging students to stay home if they feel sick.
Currently, Cole said, the school system does not intend to cancel any classes or events but is always considering the possibility.
“This is definitely my focus is to keep things going. We’re a vital part of the community,” Cole said.
Exactly what would cause schools to close he could not say, but said any decision to that effect would be made under advisement of the state health department.
Health system officials expressed confidence they are prepared to manage this complex health issue.
According to the health system, hospital campuses in Brunswick and St. Marys have the facilities and expertise to deal with infectious diseases while protecting other patients, visitors and team members.
Coronavirus fears have yet to make a significant impact on Jekyll Island bookings, as universities across the region begin and extend spring breaks and the weather warms.
“As of today, we have not had any convention cancellations,” Kate Harris, JIA senior director of marketing, said. “So far in March, we have booked 20 groups, including Georgia Community Health, for future meetings. Hotel bookings and gate traffic are stable so far, and our campground is at 94 percent occupancy, above last year.
“We are and will stay in close and ongoing communication with Georgia health and government officials and with our hotel partners as this situation develops.”
She said some island hotels lost bookings because companies suspended business travel, but they made up those lost rooms with new leisure bookings. Also, a couple of guests from Canada left early to ensure they could return to their country without a problem.
News reporter Wes Wolfe contributed to this story.