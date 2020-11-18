Church pastors asked the Glynn County Commission Tuesday to implement a citizen review board to handle complaints against county police officers.
“We want an opportunity to work with them and make them better for our community and nationally having them be known for a lot more than they are right now,” said Pastor Darren West, a member of the Community First Planning Commission.
West acknowledged the existence of the county’s police advisory panel but explained that the panel is focused on the internal issues, structure and policies of the department and is composed primarily of law enforcement professionals. This board, however, would be a tool by which to gauge how effective changes at the police department are by looking at officers’ interactions with citizens.
A draft ordinance prepared by the Community First Planning Commission would give the review board power to “investigate, evaluate and mediate citizens’ complaints and make recommendations” in regards to “alleged abuse of authority, abusive language, appropriate action required, conduct, discrimination, discriminatory reference, failing to provide identification, false arrest, false imprisonment, harassment, retaliation, use of excessive force, serious bodily injury, death and violation of department standard operating procedures” that are the direct result of the actions of a sworn officer.
People having direct experience with or credible testimony of officer misconduct could file complaints in writing and under oath with the GCPD’s Office of Professional Standards. Although the review board’s chairman would be able to accept anonymous sources at his or her discretion, all board records would still be subject to the Georgia Open Records Act.
“What we’re proposing is a comprehensive review on a case-by-case basis of the GCPD officers inherent to the procedural and statutory rights of the accused,” West said.
“There have been complaints of the covering up of allegations, the misconduct of officers. There’s been tampering of crime scenes, allegations out there of interfering in investigations during police shootings. All of these things have created a negative picture, not just for the Glynn County Police Department but also for our community as a whole.
“We want to have a chance to get in there and work with them and restore the community’s trust in the GCPD. We want to build bridges back between the GCPD and the minority community here in Glynn County.”
Pastor Craig Campbell, chairman of the Community First Planning Commission, said the idea is to create a model other communities could follow to prevent tragedies like what followed the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
“I don’t believe that if the (citizens’ review) board was in place, it would have taken 72 days to accomplish what was accomplished with Ahmaud Arbery,” he said, referring to the nearly five months it took law enforcement to arrest Arbery’s killers, Gregory and Travis McMichael.
Glynn County has not been the site of violent protests, but peaceful demonstrations and “civil unrest,” Campbell said. This is because the Black community wants to participate more in holding police accountable and not to completely do away with the department, he said.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said the commission needed time to study the proposal, and commissioner David O’Quinn asked the pastors to come to police panel meetings and engage with the members. He noted a rework of the county’s use-of-force policy is on the agenda for a meeting next week.
“I know it took a while to get to this point, but we’re working at it,” O’Quinn said, adding that the ultimate goal is the same — to build trust between the department and county residents.
Commissioner Allen Booker, who represents the city of Brunswick on the commission, was eager to move ahead with the proposal.
“The trust has been broken between the police department and the Black community,” Booker said. “That’s nationwide, we know that ... We need to listen to the community that trust has been broken with, and this would go a long way toward that.”
A review board would also help to create advocates for the police among the local Black community beyond the pastors — which includes Campbell and West — who have worked to keep the peace over the last several months, Booker said.
“My hope is we will give it all due consideration and adopt it at some point in time in the very near future,” Booker said. “As long as we have this (McMichael) trial going on and beyond we’re going to have the eye of the world (on us), and I think we can deal with it through more transparency...”
“There’s more love here than hate. Adopting this oversight board would be one way to demonstrate that.”
A decision to ignore the review board recommendation would be met with “serious consequences,” he concluded, as the fear and distrust of police in the Black community can’t continue.
The commission took no action, but Browning said they would take a serious look at the proposed ordinance.
Commissioners butted heads on a proposal to rename the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park after the late Robert Torras Sr.
“I think we’ve got a tremendous amount of community support here,” said Commissioner Bob Coleman, who submitted the proposal.
State and local elected officials have submitted letters agreeing with his suggestion, which was also backed by Booker.
“I had a lot of discussions with Mr. Torras when I came on the commission. I know his love for the community and the resources he put into it,” Booker said. “He didn’t leave downtown (Brunswick). He had the means to sell off and go somewhere else, but he cared about downtown and this community as a whole.”
Coleman said he was caught off-guard when Browning announced two veterans representing the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles would be joining the virtual meeting from the county’s administrative offices in Brunswick.
“I think you need to hear from both sides and not just one if we’re going to get citizen input,” Coleman said.
Because they had made the effort to show up, Browning said they were going to be allowed to speak their piece.
Browning has expressed his desire in the past to keep the name Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park in recognition of all local veterans. He called it “an affront to every veteran ... to attach a name to this park” on Tuesday.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nick Hart, a founding member of the veterans council, said the 14 constituent organizations of the council were not in favor of the proposal.
Most veteran memorial parks don’t have individual names attached to them, and for good reason, Hart explained. As a veteran himself, he had a strong opinion on the matter and felt it would divide county residents.
“Leave our park alone. It is too sensitive an issue to put a person’s name on it,” Hart said.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin opposed the measures as well, along with the remaining four commissioners — David O’Quinn, Bill Brunson, Wayne Neal and Peter Murphy.
Coleman pushed back against the criticism, however, saying Torras had been the one to start the push for a veterans memorial park before there ever was any support for one and never asked for anything for his trouble.
“I’m disappointed in you guys,” Coleman said, adding the entire discussion had been “one-sided.”
The conversation devolved into an argument over who set up the impromptu public hearing at the county administrative office. Browning said he did not know.
When Coleman asked to place the proposal on the agenda for the commission’s first meeting in December to let citizens weigh in, Browning initially vetoed it. He wanted to bring it to the commission’s meeting on Thursday but eventually conceded after Coleman protested.
In other business, members of the county’s revenue study committee shared the results of a beach parking fee study, and O’Quinn said he would begin talking to people who live near beach access points and getting quotes for equipment.