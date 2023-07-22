A tent that provides overnight shelter for the homeless will remain in place at the intersection of Gordon and G streets even after The Well reopens, says the Rev. Leonard Small of Savannah.
Small erected the tent after The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, closed for two months in late April under order of the City Commission.
FaithWorks, a Christian nonprofit that operates the facility, says it willingly complied with the city’s wishes but plans to reopen soon now that the order has expired. FaithWorks Executive Director Wright Culpepper declined to provide a specific time frame on Friday.
Small had intended to open a shelter at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, but the city intervened, declaring the building derelict and boarding it up. He then erected a canopy in front of the church and has since replaced the canopy with a tent with sides.
The Well does not provide a place for people to sleep at night, he said.
“There aren’t enough places for people to sleep,’’ and the city has done nothing to address that need, Small said.
Brunswick has instead made the situation worse with an ordinance that forbids sleeping in city parks and squares, he said.
“The ordinance passed by the city is a callous disregard of these people’s humanity,’’ Small said. “What they’re saying is if they find someone sleeping in a public place, they roust them and tell them they have to go. They don’t send them anywhere.”
The homeless then have to find a place that is hidden from police and thus less secure, he said. Small said that makes things dangerous for a segment already victimized by homelessness.
“More than half (of the people sheltering the tent) are single females. Most already have suffered rape or some form of sexual assault,’’ Small said.
Small said his Resurrection House Ministry is just that, a ministry with no other purpose. In his 32 years of ministry, Small said he has never asked for government support nor has he needed it.
Small said the tent will come down only to provide better accommodations for the homeless.
“If the city does not make arrangements — and they can — we plan to open a church to establish a sanctuary for these people,’’ he said.
Small has been cited twice for allegedly violating city code with the tent. After two continuations, a hearing is scheduled in Brunswick Municipal Court for Aug. 23.