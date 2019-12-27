Changes in how the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission handles late bills have led to a drop of more than $2 million in overdue balances.
In April 2018, the utility started cutting off water to customers who weren’t paying, something it hadn’t done since it was formed in 2008. Around the same time, it introduced a payment plan system by which customers could pay off past-due balances in installments and maintain their water service.
Earlier this year, the JWSC also reduced its cutoff fee from $135 to $75. All three likely contributed to the drop in overdue bills, said JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers.
As of Dec. 23, 1,770 accounts have a total balance of $916,048, according to Sellers.
At the same point in 2017, around $3,228,600 spread across 4,472 accounts remained unaccounted for. In December 2018, that number had dropped to 2,632 accounts with a balance of $2,038,250.
It was this month that the JWSC hit the $1 million milestone.
“Granted, last week saw a reduction over $600,000 with the (Glynn County Schools) lawsuit resolution, but the remaining progress shows commitment by individual citizens for a credit of $1.2 million from 2017 to 2018 and $469,000 from 2018 to 2019,” Sellers said. “That was really amazing progress overall.”
To cover the relatively small amount than remains, Seller said he hopes the utility will be able to lean a little on its recently-implemented customer assistance program. The program allows customers to donate money either in separate contributions or as an add-on to their bill, which goes to help pay off the debts of other, low-income customers.
“Our hope is that generous neighbors in the community can help them eliminate this remaining $916,048 over the next year,” Sellers said. “Donations to our customer assistance program haven’t been as steady as we would like but we believe we’ll see some giving before the end of this year, as the donations are tax-deductible, and then we can remain focused on positive results throughout 2020.”