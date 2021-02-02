Consider this an official warning to bundle up: the National Weather Service is forecasting a serious chill this morning through Wednesday.
Rain in the Brunswick area over the weekend was a taste of a major storm front moving up the coast, which has donned a chilly coat of its own, according to meteorologist Jason Hess with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
“For your area, basically this cold weather is part of the cold air wrapping around the southern end of this big storm that’s pushing up the East Coast and providing snow in the north,” Hess said.
The coldest temperatures are expected this morning, with temperatures in the mid to low 30s and a wind chill factor of 21 degrees.
Inland temperatures are expected to be even colder.
Sustained winds of around 18 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph along the coast throughout the morning are expected to amp up the wind chill factor.
The forecast calls for slight warming over the course of the day to the low 50s, followed by another dip into the mid to low 30s tonight accompanied by weaker but still substantial, sustained winds of 15-17 mph.
“Tuesday night, we’re expecting another cold temperature, another light freeze, especially over the western areas of Glynn into Wednesday morning,” Hess said. “This is generally what happens when you have a big low pressure movement up the coast.”
The cold may hold through Wednesday and Thursday, he said, but fairer weather should return Friday with temperatures in the high 60s. More rain forecast over the weekend may cause temperatures to dip again.
“Take more precautions to bundle up versus times when we’ve had more cold but less wind chill,” Hess said. “It’s been a relatively cooler winter anyway, so there’s really not that much different from the other cold fronts.”
After giving the Golden Isles a cold shoulder, the storm is expected to move up through the Carolinas and as far north as New York and Massachusetts, dropping heavy snow along the way.
“The past two winters were much warmer and without any real snow events,” he said. “This is back to a more normal system. In the northeast, these snowfall amounts are going to be the highest in five years. It’s unusual it hasn’t happened in so long.”
The cold and wet weather comes off a drier-than-normal January for the South Georgia coast, Hess said.