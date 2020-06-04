Robert Clapp had his summer dream vacation plans until the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to cancel his reservations in mid March.
His plans included a visit to the Golden Isles, two nights of camping on Cumberland Island with a friend, followed by a trip to Ireland with his wife.
Clapp, of Chattanooga, Tenn., said he got refunds from all the vendors, hotels and transportation providers “to the fullest extent in accordance with their cancellation policies” after he was forced to cancel his plans.
“I even had a ferry service in Ireland promptly refund my tickets there,” he said. “But the Cumberland Island ferry has yet to do so. I’ve been in contact them numerous times, before they shut their office and now they no longer answer the phone or respond to emails.”
The ferry office in downtown St. Marys was closed Monday, and no one answered the phone. A recording gave ferry departure and arrival times but did not acknowledge the COVID-19 outbreak or when service to the island will resume.
Jill Hamilton-Anderson, a spokeswoman at the national seashore, said refunds should be issued by mid June.
“They have been having trouble getting refunds,” she said.
She said there has no decision made on when ferry service will resume. Day visitors with boats are still allowed on the island, which has additional rangers to ensure park rules are enforced.
Visitors are now required to pay the $10 park visitor fee, which is good for a week. Hamilton-Anderson said rangers are conducting spot checks to see if people have paid the entrance fee. Documentation can be sent to cellphones or printed out, she said.
Those who can’t provide proof they’ve paid the fee will be cited and have to pay a fine, in addition to the fee, she said.
When Clapp canceled his ferry reservation, he said he was told refunds would be processed promptly and checks would be sent.
“That should have been a red flag,” he said. “The reservations are charged to credit cards. Who doesn’t refund back to the same method used to make the purchase?”
Clapp said he canceled his ferry reservation 10 days before he was scheduled to board to boat to the island and expected an 80 percent refund on his reservation.
An official with Cumberland Island National Seashore said the concessionaire is issuing refunds through June 15. No date has been set for when the ferry will resume service to the barrier island, accessible only by water.