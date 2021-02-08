Alan Tucker has been practicing law in Glynn County and the surrounding area for more than 40 years, and at a time when most people would be figuring out when to retire, he’s actually growing his business.
Alan is a 1974 graduate of Glynn Academy, in Brunswick, and has spent most of his life and professional career in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, from Oral Roberts University, in Tulsa, Okla., and, in 1981, his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Georgia. He’s been in private practice since 1982.
Realizing he could use a hand with his caseload, Alan began sharing his work with Adrienne Browning, a former prosecutor in the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, who had recently gone into private practice. Through an agreement with another tenant in their professional complex, Adrienne was able to secure a nearby office and got to work building her practice.
Adrienne is a native of Odum, and was raised in Wayne County. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Florida Coastal School of Law. In 2019, she and Tucker formed Tucker & Browning Law P.C.
When they were able to find office space to share, along with their staff, Adrienne didn’t have any qualms about entering into a partnership with Alan, whom she’s known and admired for years.
“From my perspective, Alan is the best lawyer in town,” she said. “I value his mentorship.”
Her initial move closer to his office stemmed from her desire to learn from his experiences obtained from years of trying criminal and civil cases.
“It took us four years to finally put it together,” she said. “I’ve never been busier; we are wide open.”
The advantages of a partnership are significant, she explained.
“Because there are two lawyers, we’re more accessible,” she said. “When Alan is in court, I can be here; the division of tasks is helpful.”
While there is a difference in their ages and levels of experience, which Browning readily acknowledges, they each bring different strengths to the table.
“He has a lot more legal knowledge, but I have more technical knowledge and attend a lot of trainings to learn newer practice methods,” she said.
As for Tucker, it’s been a game-changer.
“It allows me to be in more than two places at a time,” he said. “I’ve never had another attorney to ‘cover’ for me.”
The practice is continuing to grow at a phenomenal rate, but the relationships between Tucker, Browning, their paralegals, Heather Tucker, Nichole Phillips and Mercedes DeLorenzo, and other staff, make it a special place.
“It’s an absolutely pleasant, well-oiled machine,” she said.
“Honesty,” both Tucker and Browning agree, is the mainstay of what they do, and it provides the credibility needed to be a successful practice.
Although both the attorneys and their staff practice and employ a high level of professionalism, there’s nothing stuffy about their office.
“We are a family,” said Tucker. “We are huggers, we tell each other we love each other and we have each others’ backs. We want our clients to walk into a welcoming, caring and supportive environment.”
