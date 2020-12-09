Partial Frederica- Demere roundabout closure planned for tonight
Starting at midnight tonight, the Frederica Road-Demere Road roundabout on St. Simons Island will be partially closed while government contractors begin laying new road stripes.
Contractors will also stripe the intersection of Demere Road and Reserve Lane during the same period. Work at both locations should be done by 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Glynn County local government.
Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should avoid both intersections and use caution if travel is required near this area, the county said.
A traffic control crew will be on scene to direct drivers around the work area while contractors install thermoplastic road strips. The project is being at least partly funded by a Georgia Department of Transportation infrastructure grant.
For more information, contact Glynn County Public Works at 912-554-7746.