The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department has been named the agency of the year by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association.
The award, for counties with populations ranging from 80,001 to 150,000, was presented to staff at the association’s annual conference and awards banquet at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The award recognizes exemplary agencies who deliver recreation, park or leisure related services and is awarded per population category. Any member agency within the state whose primary function is the delivery of recreation, park, or leisure services and which has made a significant contribution to the recreation, park or leisure services movement on a local, state, regional, or national basis is eligible.
This is the first time the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department has won the award.
The department has 43 full-time positions, six part-time positions and 73 seasonal postions and oversees 54 parks and facilities on 2,105 acres.
The 2022 fiscal year funding of $2.34 million for improvements may have helped the department earn the award. An estimated $528,000 was spent to replace playgrounds at six parks, $72,000 spend to resurface two tennis/pickleball courts. Two grass volleyball courts and a disc golf course were built at the North Glynn Recreation Complex and a new jet ski was bought for beach operations.
A 1.5-acre site on St. Simons Island was purchased for $900,000 to build a new neighborhood park, Neptune Park Fun Zone received $130,000 for a new mini-golf carpet, new shade structure at the pool an for pool resurfacing projects.
And Blythe Island Regional Park received $710,000 in improvements including a RV campground, electrical upgrades, marina parking expansion, a new maintenance facility, new Americans with Disabilities Act freshwater fishing platform and the creation of a park vision plan.
Lisa Gurganis, the county’s recreation and parks director, said she believed the county could get recognized for the many improvements made the past year.
“I knew we ha a really good contribution,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen. It was a team effort by the entire staff.”