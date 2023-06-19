Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen is trying to find a solution to parked railroad cars blocking Andy Tostensen and Fancy Bluff roads, sometimes for hours at a time.

The roads are about 100 yards apart, and Tostensen said residents have complained both are sometimes blocked by parked railroad cars at the same time.

