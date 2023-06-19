Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen is trying to find a solution to parked railroad cars blocking Andy Tostensen and Fancy Bluff roads, sometimes for hours at a time.
The roads are about 100 yards apart, and Tostensen said residents have complained both are sometimes blocked by parked railroad cars at the same time.
“They can’t get out. There’s no outlet at all and this becomes landlocked,” he said of the residents living in an estimated 100 homes off the two roads.
In addition to residents making it to work on time, the big concern is how public safety officials would be able to respond to a house fire or medical emergency, Tostensen said.
He has been unable to get a response from railroad officials, he said.
“I’ve gone to the office, and there’s never anybody there,” he said. “This is a critical problem we are having.”
The least costly solution, Tostensen said, would be for Colonel’s Island Railroad to uncouple railroad cars so they don’t block the intersections when they are parked on the tracks.
The other solution is to build an access road to Fancy Bluff Road through the rear parking lot of a travel plaza off U.S. 17, he said.
“There are several alternatives,” Tostensen said. “The best solution is to disconnect cars and leave an opening to the roads.”