On Monday the National Park Service released a new visitor management plan intended to let the public get the most enjoyment it can from Cumberland Island National Seashore while preserving its wilderness, historic buildings and cultural assets.
“The objective of the plan is to provide park visitors, including those who have been historically disadvantaged and unable to visit, with opportunities to be inspired through personal connections with the natural wonders, special places, and important stories the park protects,” according to a press release from the NPS.
Among other things, the plan would change the limit on the number of visitors to the island, ban dogs in a new shorebird protection area at South End Beach, add new trails to the island, provide some handicapped-accessible features and open the island to kayak and canoe rentals.
It was last updated in 1984 and called for a limit of 300 visitors a day, according to the release. The new plan is based on visitor preferences, research and incorporates modern best practices and public comments from an earlier stage in the plan’s creation.
Generally, the commenters said they wanted to see Cumberland retain its current primitive, undeveloped state. As such, the plan tries to strike a balance between letting visitors onto the island and protecting the island’s wilderness.
Rather than an island-wide capacity of 300 visitors, the new plan instead includes different capacities for parts of the island. It sets a rough limit on the number of visitors transported to the island in every ferry trip to accomplish this, the release states.
“Changes in visitation, if not addressed through management and planning, could adversely impact natural resources, visitor experience, and wilderness character. The plan is needed to reduce visitor impacts on sensitive natural resources such as nesting shorebirds,” the plan states.
Humans have intermittently lived on and visited the island for over 4,000 years, the study states.
“Numerous shell middens throughout the island and ceramic shards provide the most conspicuous clues to a complex American Indian population that prospered here for generations,” according to the plan. “At the time of European contact in the mid-16th century, a Timucuan tribe occupied the island.”
From the 16th century to the 18th century, English and Spanish colonial interests occasionally met on the island in conflict. Plantations dominated the island until the abolition of slavery in the U.S., after which it developed into a recreational destination.
Over time, it came to be owned mostly by wealthy families and used as a private retreat. By the mid-1900s, the Carnegie family owned around 90% of the island. The family worked with the NPS and in 1972 helped establish Cumberland and the national seashore it is today. Some privately-owned parcels remain on the north and west parts of the island, roughly 1,000 acres in total.