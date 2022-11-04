On Monday the National Park Service released a new visitor management plan intended to let the public get the most enjoyment it can from Cumberland Island National Seashore while preserving its wilderness, historic buildings and cultural assets.

The NPS invites the public to review and comment on the plan through Nov. 30 at parkplanning.nps.gov/CUIS_VUM_Plan. A public virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 P.M. Nov. 17, and for more information visit tinyurl.com/CUIS-VUM-Public-Meeting-2.

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

