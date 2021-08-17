The National Park Service is disputing the Federal Aviation Administration’s “preferred alternative” to approve a license for a proposed spaceport in Camden County, calling it an “unacceptable risk.”
Department of Interior officials, in a letter to FAA officials, expressed concerns about the impacts a failed launch could have on the barrier island in including “fires, explosions, or releases of propellants or other hazardous materials.”
Camden County Commission Chairman Gary Blount acknowledged the letter to the FAA, expressing optimism the Park Service’s concerns can be addressed.
“Discussions between agencies are common during the NEPA process,” Blount said. “The FAA is the subject matter expert on launch vehicle safety and we believe the FAA and the Department of Interior will develop an acceptable path forward just as they have done in other launch site applications when similar concerns have been raised by the Department of Interior.”
John Simpson, a county spaceport spokesman, said similar concerns were raised before the SpaceX Boca Chica site in Texas was approved.
Steve Weinkle, a Camden County resident who lives less than 10 miles from the proposed launch site, expressed surprise county officials would use the Boca Chica site as an example. A failed launch earlier this year spread debris over hundreds of acres of environmentally sensitive salt flats, he said.
“At Boca Chica, the NPS objected due to impacts on the view scape from a nearby NPS battlefield,” Weinkle said. “At that time, there was a 230-foot water tower proposed. Now, there a 450-foot launch tower, a 250-foot assembly building, and other larger SpaceX infrastructure in the view scape. The Texas Wildlife Department and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are more closely involved in the safety and environmental issues surrounding the launch site.”
Weinkle said the Park Service has been expressing concerns about the proposed spaceport since 2015 and have continued to worry about potential risks, even with the county’s amended application to launch only small rockets.
“The downsizing is deceptive since the FEIS will approve the same infrastructure that originally proposed for medium-large rockets,” he said. “The NPS will have to be ever-vigilant to make sure that launches do not exceed what was approved.”
Megan Desrosiers, director of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, expressed optimism the FAA will reconsider its final decision.
“I have hope the Park Service’s strong position of opposition to Spaceport Camden will give the FAA another good reason to not to grant a launch license to Camden County,” she said. “I’m grateful that the local Park Service leaders put the work in and stuck with it for all these years and that this position was released before a decision was made about the launch license.”
Kevin Lang, an Athens lawyer and property owner on Little Cumberland Island, said he is not surprised the Park Service has expressed concerns about the potential of launch failures.
“The NPS has been consistent in rejecting FAA’s refusal to properly analyze foreseeable risks from spaceport operations.,” he said. “Camden County continues to push hard for virtually all analysis of impacts from operations to be deferred to the future.
“The NPS has correctly concluded that you can’t legally defer this analysis; it must be done at the site license stage.”
Lang said Little Cumberland residents have the same concerns as those expressed by the Park Service.
“Our community is within the boundaries of the national seashore, so we share a common interest with NPS to protect this wonderful wild place,” Lang said. “Camden County’s risk analysis has been engineered to squeak through the FAA’s threshold for expected casualties at the site license stage, which is one casualty in 10,000 launches. The casualty threshold for a launch license is one casualty in 1,000,000 launches, which is 100 times more rigorous.”