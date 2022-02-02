Brunswick Villas/Madge Merritt Park could soon have a new name.
The Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting will consider renaming the park in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered nearly two years ago in Glynn County.
Commissioner Allen Booker is asking fellow commissioners to consider his request that will be part of a $100,000 renovation that includes new playground equipment, a new pavilion and handicap parking spaces.
Included in the plans is a reflection area dedicated to Arbery, who was murdered while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. A jury found Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Brian guilty of murder and other crimes in November.
A decision about a revision to the master plan for the Majestic Oaks subdivision will resume after a vote was tabled last month after residents spoke in opposition of the request.
The development was planned in phases, with the first 52 homes completed during the last several years. Residents said the development began experiencing sewage system problems, flooding and potholes in the roads. The developer, Spartan Development Group in Jacksonville, Fla., has been unresponsive to complaints, she said.
The consent agenda includes appointments to the Coastal Area District Development Authority and the Selden Park Advisory Board.
If commissioners approve a concession agreement with Golden Isles Carriage and Trail, horseback riding services will soon come to Blythe Island Regional Park. The proposal is for the vendor to offer trail rides starting this spring.
Commissioners will be asked to establish the specifications and scope of work needed to issue invitations for bids to repair and resurface tennis courts at Selden Park.
Renovations to Mallery Park and a request for new playground equipment at Turtle River Park will also be considered at the meeting.
A new evidence locker room for the Glynn County Police Department will be considered by commissioners. The county finance committee made the recommendation to award a bid by Sapelo Building Solutions in the amount of $87,500 to build the room. It will be funded by the capital fund allocation for at-large Post 1.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the historic Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G. St. in Brunswick.
The meeting can also be watched online by going to glynncounty.org and clicking on the link to the meeting.