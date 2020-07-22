Parents urged to ensure children have vaccines
The Glynn County Health Department sent a reminder to parents and guardians Tuesday that several vaccinations are required for school-aged children.
The health department currently requires appointments for services. Advance scheduling allows patients to stay socially distanced in the waiting room. Face coverings are also required for anyone over age 2.
The entrance to the health department for those seeking services like vaccinations is in a different location from the drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
Students entering school for the first time need vaccinations as well as vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screenings.
Children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade, and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12, must have one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.
The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11-12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling the health department at 912-264-3961. Most insurance plans are accepted, and vaccine can be supplied at no cost for those without insurance. More information on childhood immunization schedules can be found online at gachd.org/immunizations.