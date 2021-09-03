A resource created by Glynn County Schools this year aims to offer numerous distance learning resources for families.
The school district implemented this year its new Parent Academy to equip families with the tools necessary to support their children’s education.
“Many families want to be more involved, however, many don’t know where to start,” said Jahaan McClendon, parent outreach and support coordinator at Glynn County Schools. “By participating, we hope that families will feel more confident in advocating for their child’s education. Not only their education, but we also want to help them strengthen the family as a whole.”
The resource is available online at www.glynn.k12.ga.us/parentacademy/. The goal of the program is to add to parents’ “toolbox” as they support their students’ education at home.
“Whether that is strategies on building better communication between home and school or focusing on creating healthy meals on a budget,” McClendon said. “We have so many great ideas that we can’t wait to share with the families of Glynn County.”
The website is meant to be an easy one-stop-shop for parents who need basic information to successfully support their students through distance learning.
“Right now, the best advice I can give is to check out the video of last month’s class on communication,” McClendon said. “With the kiddos learning from home the next couple of weeks, we really want families to communicate with the schools. Teachers are more than willing to help in any way possible and they want to hear from their kiddos. Sending an email or calling the school when a question comes up is the stepping stone to building a good team relationship.”
The school district moved this week to distance learning for all students through at least Sept. 10, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.