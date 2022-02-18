Glynn County natives Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny played integral roles in delivering the University of Georgia its first national championship since 1980.
Now, the hometown of two very good Dawgs will get their opportunity to show their appreciation Saturday during the Golden Isles Bulldog Parade.
Beginning from 11 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, the parade will travel down Gloucester Street to the Mary Ross Waterfront Park with a lineup made up of some of the city’s most influential athletes.
Fresh off earning a spot on the freshman All-American team, Brunswick High graduate McClendon started all 15 games for Georgia at right tackle this past season.
Podlesny played his high school ball at Glynn Academy before going on to be named a Lou Garza Award semifinalist in 2020 and setting the SEC record for most points by a kicker in a single season this year.
Among the entries in the expected parade lineup includes Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, classic cars, the BHS and GA cheer teams, back-to-back state wrestling champion Jackson Wakeland, and the families of both McClendon and Podlesny.
Glynn Academy alumnus, and future MLB Hall of Famer, Adam Wainwright has been named the parade’s Grand Marshall as part of the celebration.