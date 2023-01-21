More teachers and health care workers, greater access to mental health services, increased literacy rates and affordable housing options were among the pressing community needs aired by a group of community leaders Friday.

They gathered at the Golden Isles Association or Realtors’ classroom on Gloucester Street in Brunswick to tell the Community Investment Committee of United Way what they see as challenges facing Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties. The idea was to let the committee members hear directly from the people working to overcome those challenges so the committee can make wise decisions on where to invest the money raised during the annual United Way fundraising campaign.

