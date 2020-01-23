Sex trafficking occurs in plain sight and touches all communities.
And it’s the members of these communities who serve as the first line of defense for sex trafficking victims.
A panel discussion hosted Wednesday evening aimed to raise awareness about human trafficking in the Golden Isles and about the critical role local community members play in preventing this crime.
The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative, a nonprofit formed in 2019 to support local organizations fighting against human trafficking and supporting victims, hosted the panel discussion at St. Simons Community Church. Hundreds attended the event.
The panelists, several of whom had law enforcement backgrounds, shared facts about sex trafficking and explained what role everyday citizens play in addressing this crime.
Attendees were able to leave the event with an understanding of the true definition of sex trafficking and of how this industry is operating on the national, state and local levels.
“Your reaction is crucial in this fight,” said Lynn Kennedy, a St. Simons resident and co–founder of the Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative.
Sex traffickers are not the kinds of criminals who can be kept out by locking the front door.
Traffickers reach their potential victims through social media, video gaming communities and other electronic communication platforms.
Smooth words and empty promises trap and manipulate at-risk populations, said Bill Woolf, an internationally recognized expert on the issue of human trafficking. This coercion then forces victims into a life of exploitation, he said.
“Most people do not believe that human trafficking will ever affect them directly, or believe it is an international crime that does not have domestic victims,” said Woolf, who has worked with the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security and who received a Presidential Medal in 2018 for extraordinary efforts to combat human trafficking.
Many have an “it doesn’t happen here” mentality about human trafficking, Woolf said.
“The unsettling truth is that every community is at risk to falling victim to human trafficking — the most vulnerable group being our children,” he said.
Some studies estimate that every day around 400,000 individuals in the United States are being trafficked in the commercial sex industry, Woolf said.
“Human trafficking is a crime that cuts across all races, ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic classes,” he said.
Sex traffickers keep victims in hotels and use public transportation to take them from place to place. They move their victims through different communities and across state lines, to maximize profit.
Alert community members can learn how to recognize the signs and help victims, the panelists said.
Sex trafficking crimes are also different from most others in that the evidence in these cases are human beings.
“If you’re working narcotics or a drug case, we can put the evidence in a vault and secure it until such time that it’s needed for a trial,” said Joe Salavarria, a special agent with the Homeland Security Investigations agency who has led numerous successful investigations involving human smuggling and both sex and labor trafficking.
A variety of resources are needed to support a victim who has been taken out of the trafficking industry, and no single organization can offer all that’s needed to support victims.
Law enforcement cannot address this issue alone, the panelists said.
“Oftentimes in our society we become reliant on law enforcement to fix criminal problems,” Woolf said. “However, the issue of human trafficking requires a multi-disciplinary, multi-sector collaborative approach.”
Prevention efforts will increase awareness, and more victims will be encouraged to self-report, he said. This will increase prosecutions, and more prosecutions create prevention through deterrence.
“When the penalties for persons engaged in the trafficking exploitation become so great that it makes this type of criminal behavior too risky, it will decrease the prevalence of the issue all together, Woolf said.
The panelists urged the event’s attendees to keep the conversation going and to continue spreading awareness about the role this community plays in preventing sex trafficking.
“Don’t make this this the last time that you hear about or talk about human trafficking,” Woolf said.