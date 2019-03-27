Scattered throughout Glynn County are dilapidated, substandard rental properties. Tenants who rent these properties are often forced to deal with landlords who choose to leave the homes in neglected conditions.
If a tenant files a code enforcement complaint with the city of Brunswick in an attempt to force the landlord to address the needed repairs, landlords often will opt to evict the tenant rather than repair the home.
A panel discussion held Tuesday at the Ritz Theater aimed to initiate a local dialogue about how to address dilapidated housing concerns in Brunswick and to talk about the communitywide consequences when private landlords rent housing in substandard “as is” conditions.
“People are forced into this kind of housing because they can’t afford the downpayment and most of these slum lords will take partial payment just to move somebody in there,” said Tommy Dixon, city code enforcement officer.
Those same slum lords will refuse to bring the housing up to city code. After a code compliance complaint is filed with the city and a letter is sent requiring the violation to be addressed, a landlord has 30 days to address the issue, Dixon said. In those 30 days, most often, the tenant either moves or is forced out.
“Hopefully from this panel we can get something to help people, because they need help,” he said.
The panel was hosted by the Georgia Legal Services Program, a nonprofit statewide law firm whose attorneys represent clients who fall under specific poverty levels. Through a program supported by the State Bar Foundation called the “Eviction Prevention Project,” Georgia Legal Services attorneys are able to advocate on behalf of tenants solely in private landlord-tenant cases.
“Many sociological studies have shown that one of the primary reasons that people perpetually live in poverty is through eviction,” said Christine Green, a staff attorney for Georgia Legal Services who moderated the panel discussion. “Evictions are not a result of poverty. They’re often the cause.”
The panel included Dixon, city attorney Brian Corry and city neighborhood revitalization manager Shauntia Lewis, as well as Dominique Mack, the community services director for Coastal Georgia Community Action, and Elliott Gillooly, the Georgia Legal Services attorney who handles the private landlord-tenant cases in Glynn County for the Eviction Prevention Project.
A disparity in power and resources between private landlords and tenants creates abusive situations, Gillooly said.
“They seem to have a business model that has worked well for them over the years, and in Brunswick in particular, which is to maintain these houses that are really not fit for habitation,” Gillooly said. “And they can only get away with it is because of, I think, that power dynamic in which the tenant is really at the mercy of the landlord.”
Through his advocacy, Gillooly said he hopes to level the playing field for tenants.
Georgia currently has no law that protects tenants from eviction retaliation by landlords, who may choose to evict a tenant rather than address code violation concerns a tenant brings forward. House Bill 346, currently under consideration by the state senate, will create that protection if the bill is passed into state law.
Legal protections from discrimination, though, are in place through federal and state laws. Yet, fair housing rights are being violated constantly in Glynn County, Lewis said.
Disadvantages are stacked against the tenants throughout the entire process, Gillooly said, and suing the landlord can be especially burdensome for some.
“It’s not easy on people to get involved in a lawsuit with their landlord,” he said. “They’re living their lives, going to work, raising their family. They don’t have time, patience, resources to sue the landlord about nonfunctional bathrooms.”
The widespread substandard housing problem stems in part from the fact that the housing market has not yet stabilized from the foreclosure crisis, said Susan Reif, housing director for the Georgia Legal Services Program.
“What we have are people with incomes high enough to buy a home who are choosing to rent, and that’s driving up the cost of rental,” she said. “… For my clients, that means they’re getting pushed over further into the margin. They’re getting priced out of the good, safe housing.”
City housing codes, though, are the bare minimum requirements to make a property inhabitable, she said. Yet problematic landlords are refusing to meet even those codes, at the detriment of their tenants.
“If you have a landlord in your community who can’t meet your local code, that’s a problem,” Reif said.