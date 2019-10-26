All Fred Marrs had in mind was a simple project to keep up with the evolving times in the little business district on Ocean Boulevard where he has long operated Pane in the Glass.
Instead, Marrs ended up going back in time. Again. And preserving a little piece of it. Again.
This time it occurred when Fred decided to paint the old two-story building at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Arnold Road, where his custom glass company has been in business since 1978.
“We’ve got a new restaurant coming in over here and another new restaurant over there, and a new hotel,” Fred explained. “I said, ‘I gotta paint this building.’”
When the workers started to strip the existing coat of paint, an image of how things used to be emerged. Up above the front store windows, on the Arnold Road side of the building, a folksy hand-painted advertisement shone through. As far back as 1940, it turns out, the Ocean Breeze Grocery store once served the community from this location. No meager market, the Ocean Breeze offered its customers “Western Meats.” And that is not all. The grocer also carried a “Complete Line of Fresh …“
Fred would love to know what exactly the nature of that fresh line was. But the awning they wrapped around the building front years ago blocks out most of the next line. Whatever is was ended in “es”, the two letters that stuck out on the side of the awning. Fresh peaches? Fresh berries?
“It couldn’t be fresh seafood,” Fred mused Thursday, looking up at the old sign. “I think it was probably fresh vegetables. We would not have put this awning here if we knew this was underneath.”
The mural is painted in white and yellow lettering right across the old shingles that run up the side of the two-story building. Lord knows how long it has been painted over.
But it survived, somehow.
“They put the bleach on there, and it bubbled up, and they scraped it,” he said. Underneath that coat of paint the colors of Ocean Breeze Grocery did not run. “That’s when we discovered it. I said, ‘We can’t paint over that.’”
And so they did not. Distinguishing itself amid an otherwise nice new paint job, it now serves as a time portal to a simpler era on St. Simons Island. The little square remnant of Ocean Breeze Grocery is clearly visible just above the awning at that one little corner of the building.
“It’s gotta stay,” Fred said. “It’s a part of history.”
Fred knew little else about the old store that once occupied this building when he made that historic decision. But he knows more now. He suggested I call Mike Fuller.
T.E. “Buster” Yates and his wife Flavrie moved to St. Simons Island from the Macon area, probably around 1940, Mike told me. A Maconite himself, Mike is the nephew of the late Flavrie.
“That was their building,” Mike said. “They started the grocery store about 1940.”
Mike and Flavrie lived on the second floor and did business on the first floor. They were just getting on their feet when World War II interrupted. “Buster got drafted in the army and my aunt ended up running the store by herself,” Mike said. “He went overseas, to France, I think.”
Flavrie was a shrewd businesswoman, according to old county commission meeting minutes. She was smart enough to apply for a license to sell beer in 1942, when the island was overrun with young Navy men attending SONAR school just around the corner at the King and Prince and flight school at the airport. The couple’s grocery concern was on solid footing when Buster returned from the war.
“They did well,” Mike said. “We used to joke about how my aunt hung on to the first dime and a half she ever earned.”
The couple operated Ocean Breeze through the 1940s and into the ‘50s, at least. Sometime later the couple bought a Shell gas station that was on the opposite corner, where the Ocean Motion Surf Co. is today. They bought one house, then another behind the gas station. They also held on to the building where their grocery store had been.
Mike, 69, remembers visiting the island as a child. “I grew up spending summers down there,” he said. “From that house and the (Shell) store, you could see the ocean back then.
Buster died around 1963, Mike recalled. “I remember my aunt telling me he was never the same when he came back from the war,” Mike said.
After the grocery store closed, one of those newfangled coin operated laundry mats occupied the building. Then it was a shop for sailboat sales. Frank Beckham was operating a floral service called The Pedal Pusher before Fred’s Pane in the Glass store set up shop at the corner in 1978.
“Flavrie was still alive then, she was our landlord,” Fred said. At that time, he knew nothing about the grocery store she one ran there. Today, the building’s lease is held by Mike and his sister, Nancy Claxton.
As I mentioned above, this is not Fred’s first foray into coincidental historic preservation. Back in 1994, Fred bought a nice piece of property on Demere Road with intentions relocating his business there. But new county zoning rules arose that prevented commercial use there.
Fine with Fred. He loved the rustic old Hazel’s Café that fronted the property along Demere Road anyway. Fred turned his attentions to restoring the tin-roofed and wood-walled piece of island history, complete with the original aging Coca Cola sign out front.
He hosts Bulldog football parties there on fall Saturdays. Just last week a gathering Glynn Academy alumni from Fred’s class of 1969 met there.
But, like that one unadorned corner of the building that used to be the Ocean Breeze Grocery, mostly Hazel’s serves as a reminder to tread softly on our past. To treat it with respect.
“Our history’s important,” Fred said. “Hazel’s and this one here are two of the oldest buildings around.”