The downtown Brunswick business community had good reason to be optimistic at the beginning of the year.
Developers were purchasing long-vacant commercial buildings with plans to build lofts, apartments and condominiums on the upper floors with a mix of retail and commercial on the lower levels.
A new influx of residents downtown was expected to attract new businesses to accommodate the growing number of people living downtown. And the additional businesses would have also attracted many people living outside the downtown district.
Then COVID-19 virtually stopped the momentum in its tracks.
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, believes the projects that generated so much optimism in the business community and beyond will still happen. He believes the relaxing of some restrictions will help local merchants.
“I think we’ll probably get back our momentum,” he said. “If it took another month, we’d be in more serious trouble.”
The addition of more apartments, lofts and condos downtown will play in major role in the city’s recovery, he said.
Justin Callway, director of NewCity Brunswick, said things have been relatively quiet in the business community since the coronavirus outbreak but he, too, is confident the city will recover.
“I’m not concerned we lost the momentum,” he said. “We’re still open for investment. From a close perspective the need is still there for quality affordable housing.”
Callaway suspects the ongoing health crisis will delay the completion of the many planned projects downtown.
“I’ve seen people step back from projects,” he said. “The current projects are on hold. I think you will see folks come slowly back to the market.”
Callaway praised the people for their support of local merchants during the pandemic.
“Our local population has been really strong in supporting local businesses through this,” he said. “A lot of local business owners are grateful for that.”
As the health crisis subsides, Callaway said the concern is seeing employment return to the record levels enjoyed before the outbreak.
“Can we get our local population back to work at the same levels as before?” he asked. “We’ve done it before.”