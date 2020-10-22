Domestic violence has always existed mostly in the shadows. The COVID-19 pandemic has only pushed the problem deeper into the dark, while amplifying the threats.
The stay-at-home orders, court delays and economic hardships created by the pandemic have exacerbated the dangers that domestic violence victims face.
Many victims do not have the means to escape their abusers. They may not be able to afford to leave, or they may have lost their jobs or housing. Others are fearful of venturing out and getting sick.
And often, victims must consider their children and find they best way to keep them safe.
Calls to domestic violence hotlines have risen during the pandemic, including calls made to Georgia Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free civil legal services for people with lower incomes.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline has recorded a 15 percent increase in calls, according to state officials.
“We have been seeing more people reaching out to us, and sort of anecdotally the violence has gotten more and more severe, what we’ve heard,” said Vicky Kimbrell, director of GLSP’s family law unit. “And we think that’s a reaction to being stuck in the house and not having an escape valve or escape route.”
Georgia Legal Services and other groups are calling on communities to play a role in preventing this violence. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
GLSP’s Domestic Violence Project serves 154 of the state’s 159 counties. The program provides civil legal services that aim to create equal access to justice and opportunities out of poverty. Its clients include individuals and families with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Doree Avera, a GLSP attorney, handles cases in 17 counties in southeast Georgia, including Glynn, and works from the nonprofit’s Brunswick office. She said the rise in cases statewide mirrors the rise she’s seeing in Glynn County. And she’s seen a 35-40 percent rise in calls since April.
Courts in Glynn County were not open at the start of the pandemic, Avera said. But since courts reopened, she’s receiving more calls from clients who need help.
“I feel like the cases are really coming in,” she said. “I’m seeing protective orders and more divorces, custody cases, it’s all on the rise.”
A rampant issue across the board is the financial stress many are facing, Avera said.
“So not only are you going through this pandemic where you’re forced to be at home and live with them, but they’re too afraid to leave again based on finances, which is something we frequently see even before the pandemic,” she said.
Avera said multiple clients she’s worked with have struggled to receive their stimulus checks, which their abusers would claim ownership of.
“I saw that come up in several cases where we were trying to get them back into court to get the money back to them, the client, the victim, where they needed those resources,” she said.
Many divorce cases were also pushed back due to courts being closed.
“I had a bunch of divorce cases that were set for final hearings on the calendar in March and April and May. They all got continued,” Avera said. “Most of those cases did not get heard until July or August or September.”
One of Avera’s clients had a divorce hearing scheduled in March that wasn’t held until August. She said that meant the woman had to go without child support for several months.
“She financially struggled with her children on her limited income because we could not get into the court system,” Avera said.
Another client faced a similar situation. She filed for divorce in January and has yet to go to court for a hearing.
“She still had no financial support … she is struggling,” Avera said. “She’s had to take on two jobs to make ends meet. And still no support because she’s not been able to get into the court.”
Georgia Legal Services offers holistic services and can provide financial and others supports as well as legal aid.
“We will represent clients in their Medicaid cases if the victim is afraid to leave because she can’t get health care for her children,” Kimbrell said. “Or if she can’t feed her children, we help with food stamp cases. Or the person’s being evicted because the abuser’s not paying the rent — we can assist with that eviction.”
The program also has small amounts of funds that can be provided to help domestic violence victims make rent payments or find alternative lodging.
To contact Georgia Legal Services, call 1-800-GLSPLAW.
“If somebody in Brunswick calls that number, they will be asked some questions and referred to the local Brunswick office if they’re victims of domestic violence,” Kimbrell said.