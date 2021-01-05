Pandemic exacerbates housing concerns, food insecurity

Issues like a lack of affordable housing, food insecurity and chronic poverty are long-standing in Glynn County.
The pandemic and recession in 2020, though, exacerbated these concerns. Job losses created a growing pile of missed rent payments.
Large food distributions are being hosted more frequently, yet drive-through lines remain long and needs are still great.
Those who’ve struggled most have little choice but to persevere for an untold number of additional months, until the pandemic can officially be brought to an end.
“When there are families who are already struggling to make ends meet during a time when the economy is thriving, it is unquestionably clear that this pandemic has greatly exacerbated the challenges faced by our low-income families,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
“At Community Action we have seen the financial hardships. Job loss has left people struggling to pay rent/mortgages and keep food on their tables.”
Many groups and agencies have kept a close eye on the way the pandemic has impacted families and have worked together to provide aid.
A Community Emergency Needs Fund, a joint effort between the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way, distributed around $655,000 to local nonprofits that are able to help with utility payments, housing assistance, food distribution and more.
The city of Brunswick, Glynn County and United Way of Coastal Georgia partnered with the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund to launch a Financial Navigator program, a resource through which residents struggling financially are able to receive advice on how to triage personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses and maximize income. The resource is available online at finnav.org/glynn or by calling 912-265-1850.
Other kinds of support, like CARES Act funding and stimulus checks, have offered some relief.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September put an eviction moratorium in place, declaring a national moratorium on certain residential evictions for nonpayment of rent and other fees.
But these temporary solutions do not in any way eradicate the larger issues, most of which will likely be present long after the pandemic ends.
A housing crisis
The eviction moratorium was set to expire on Dec. 31 but was extended to Jan. 31. While it’s unclear if the deadline will be pushed further back, many are concerned about what will happen when the moratorium is lifted.
Some are worried an even worse housing crisis in Glynn County looms.
“If every tenant who is behind on rent as of December 2020 was evicted at the end of the moratorium on Feb. 1, that would certainly be a crisis,” said Elliott Gillooly, an attorney for Georgia Legal Services, a statewide program that offers legal aid to those with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. “It could be a huge dislocation of families with cascading consequences for the whole community.”
Legal Services has an office in Brunswick and serves low-income clients, many of whom have a fixed income like Social Security. Others work for relatively low wages or limited hours.
Many of the program’s clients faced their fair share of hardships in 2020.
“Folks on a fixed income have had unusual expenses like everyone else, such as the costs of home schooling, illness or issues in their own lives such as domestic violence or other trauma,” Gillooly said. “Our working clients have almost all lost wages due to job loss or reduced hours.”
Many low-income families in Glynn County struggle to find housing they can afford. This was true well before last year.
“The cost of living in Brunswick has really skyrocketed, when we talk about the cost of rent versus living wage,” said Jeff Clark, director of street outreach for Safe Harbor.
In Glynn County, it’s challenging to match family incomes with available housing options, he said. But the pandemic has created a situation in which many are at high risk of eviction because of the degrading relationships they have with their landlords due to lagging rent payments.
“In Glynn County, it’s created a whole situation because here hospitality is our biggest industry. So when the pandemic hits, loss of jobs, loss of work, became an issue,” Clark said.
Many could no longer afford rent payments and have accrued significant backpay. Many also still do not have jobs.
Clark said there will be a lot of people who cannot catch up because they’ve fallen too far behind. And some landlords may not be interested in keeping tenants on and will try to evict them when the moratorium is lifted, he said.
“It’s created this whole atmosphere of how does one make it through the day-to-day situation,” he said.
Fortunately, Gillooly said, the working poor are protected by the eviction moratorium for now, and they are able to seek rental assistance to pay back rent.
“But some are also trying to obtain financial assistance to cover future rent somewhere else so they can move out because the homes are unrepaired and uninhabitable,” Gillooly said. “If the home is fit to live in, then a tenant should be able to obtain rental assistance. But there are a shocking number of homes in Brunswick that are in such bad shape, rental assistance providers can’t provide rental assistance and it is not necessarily in the tenant’s best interest to stay in the home considering the problems that come with substandard housing conditions.”
Legal Services has been able to advise covered tenants of their protection from eviction under the CDC temporary eviction moratorium.
“We also represent tenants in dispossessory cases and assert tenants’ rights, including defenses and counterclaims where appropriate,” Gillooly said. “As much as possible, we connect our clients with local partners that can provide financial assistance. And we help clients obtain public benefits such as Medicaid coverage, SNAP and home heating assistance.”
The public benefits hotline number for Georgia Legal Services is 888-632-6332. The phone number for tenants representation is 833-457-7529.
A helping hand
Food insecurity has been thrust into a broader spotlight. At nearly every drive-through distribution hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in 2020, cars arrived hours before the event began, sometimes before the sun was even fully in the sky.
Each of the food distributions served hundreds of families.
A distribution planned for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at Glynn Place Mall hopes to serve 800 families.
Many had to call the food bank for the first time last year, said Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Brunswick warehouse overall distributed more than 5 million pounds of food and more than 4 million meals. More than 10,000 households were served by mobile food pantries from April to December.
Most of a family’s income will go to food or other necessities, Clark said. And many older children are working full-time to provide much-needed support at the cost of their high school education.
“You have more kids who are picking up the slack,” he said. “You have more kids who are now in school, who are waiving school to go to full-time employment … We have 17, 18-year-olds who are now the providers within their home.”
He said numerous programs and agencies in the community are talking more about these concerns and ways to create additional prevention programs.
Rental assistance from recent federal legislation should be available in January to prevent some evictions, Gillooly said. Tenants can contact a number of local organizations.
Recently passed federal legislation includes hundreds of millions of dollars in rental assistance for Georgia, he said.
“Georgia Legal Services and every other nonprofit are seeking information now to share with our clients so that rental assistance is deployed in time to mitigate the crisis,” Gillooly said.
Community Action has continued carrying out its mission to help people move to self-sufficiency, Hamilton said.
“We are providing rental assistance, utility assistance, advocating to landlords on behalf of the families, and we have partnered with other organizations such as Lambda Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Family Connections for food distributions to our families,” she said. “We find ourselves serving more families than we normally encounter, and many of them are people who have never needed our services.”
None of the struggles of 2020 will simply disappear this year. But Clark hopes the vaccine rollout will allow a sense of normalcy to return in 2021.
The community should not allow everything to return to the pre-pandemic normal, though, he said. Leaders and residents should reevaluate certain facets of the community, like public housing, workforce development and job market growth, to make improvements that will in the long-term benefit Glynn County families whose struggles did not begin with the pandemic.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to create dynamic partnerships between agencies, whether it be city, state or nonprofit, to specifically work on this housing situation in Glynn,” Clark said.
Challenges in 2020 contributed heavily to the cycles of poverty many families are trapped in. The community has a long road ahead to breaking that wheel.
“As we move into 2021, our low-income families will continue to face challenges,” Hamilton said. “And many of those challenges will be the same ones they faced prior to the pandemic, such as a lack of affordable housing, in particular rental units, lack of affordable childcare, lack of good paying jobs and food insecurity.”
Many families may not be able to rebound economically from these unprecedented events, which will add to the number of people living in poverty, Hamilton said.
“In 2021, this community needs to be intentional and strategic about addressing the real issues that this pandemic has brought to light,” she said.