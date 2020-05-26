Brunswick native Ray Durden quit high school to join the U.S. Marine Corps before he was drafted to go to Vietnam.
He wasn’t alone. Several of his friends joined him.
Eight of them left on a bus. Not everyone would return.
Durden was able to envision those days standing in the new Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick, which features a memorial to those in Glynn County killed in combat. Durden recognized many of the names listed under the Vietnam War section of the memorial.
“We were all tight,” Durden said of his friends who enlisted. “It seems like (it was just) yesterday.”
Since returning from Vietnam in 1968, Durden has laid a wreath in honor of friends who didn’t come home every Memorial Day. He continued that tradition Monday as he laid a red, white and blue wreath with an American flag and a ribbon that said “Hero” next to the memorial.
After placing the wreath, Durden took a moment to kneel down and say a prayer for his lost brothers in arms.
Under normal circumstances, the new park would have hosted a Memorial Day ceremony put on by the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed that ceremony to possibly the Fourth of July. The traditional Taps at Twilight ceremony, which usually takes place on St. Simons Island on Memorial Day evening, was a virtual ceremony this year due to the pandemic.
That didn’t stop others from visiting the veterans park on an overcast Monday.
Brunswick residents Gloria and Stan Curtis were among the patrons taking in the park. While both lamented the lack of a ceremony, they were hopeful it would take place on Independence Day.
The couple stumbled into an unexpected tribute while out and about.
“We were on (St. Simons Island) earlier, and there were about 50 to 60 golf carts full of veterans going up and down Frederica,” Gloria Curtis said. “People were waving and hollering. I don’t know if that was a planned thing or what.”
Memorial Day is special to the couple. Gloria’s father served in the Pacific theater during World War II while Stan’s dad was among those that charged Omaha Beach in France on D-Day.
Stan Curtis is a veteran himself and said Memorial Day “just brings back memories of the guys I served with.”
U.S. Army veteran William Carl Buyan Jr. called the park and the U.S. Coast Guard Museum great assets to the area as he took note of all the park’s tributes. He noted that it was important to have such places, especially given all the veterans living in the Golden Isles and surrounding areas.
“It’s important to remember the fallen, especially on Memorial Day,” Buyan said.