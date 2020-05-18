A simple Google of #stayhome.com turned up the mission.
“#StayHome is a hashtag campaign started by doctors encouraging people not to leave their homes and practice Social Distancing during the Coronavirus Outbreak,” it says.
Some St. Simons residents took the advice to heart and hung a sign outside their home saying something like, “Stop walking, stop running, stop biking. Stay inside.”
I saw it finishing up a run on a Sunday morning. It must have been a hard run because I responded unfavorably with a hand gesture, which I immediately regretted because someone might have been looking out a window.
Staying at home is easy for some, hard for others. I’ve found it rather maddening.
Many homeless have no place to stay, and some who do want to get out.
In Georgia, things are reopening incrementally as the death rate slows. Most funerals have six pall bearers. In the year of the coronavirus, some haven’t had that many mourners.
Will things get better for the homeless as Georgia opens up? Probably, but you have to consider where they were compared to the rest of society.
Some of us can’t wait to get back into gyms and on stationary bikes for spin classes.
Some homeless people rely on rusty bikes as their only transportation.
People can’t wait to sit at a restaurant table crowded with friends.
The homeless hope to get back inside the Manna House again to eat a free lunch seated at a table rather than having a plate handed out the door.
Some experts who told us to stay inside are now saying get out in the fresh air, that the chances of contracting the coronavirus outside are slim especially if you keep moving.
That’ll be fine if, come June, you can escape the 90-degree heat in an air-conditioned building. For Brunswick’s homeless, the options have been the library and The Well, FaithWorks’ hospitality center where the homeless can wash their clothes, take a shower and sit inside during the wilting heat or pouring rain.
Honey Sparre, FaithWorks’ director of homeless ministries, said The Well has dropped from about 80 people a day to 30.
People formerly just walked in, but now, she said, “Before you can enter you must have a mask.”
The Well also checks temperatures and asks the usual coronavirus questions.
“They come in, sign in and immediately wash their hands,’’ she said.
The Well allows only 10 people at a time inside, eight homeless people and two staff members. They make exceptions during foul weather but make sure they stay the required six feet apart, Sparre said.
Not everyone is homeless and some have incomes. Some of those homes may not have water so they still need The Well.
Their incomes are usually too meager to cover the first and last months rents, damage deposits, power and water connections and other expenses of getting into a home.
At least some who formerly made The Well their daytime hangout, either inside or in the big courtyard, now have another option. The Salvation Army shelter formerly opened at 7 p.m. and everyone had to leave by 7 a.m. Now they can stay around the clock, said housing manager Marty Chambers.
Chambers had a sign in his office that is now useless. “Starting this Thursday, 5/14, all residents will be required to leave the building at 7 a.m. No exceptions,’’ it says.
“We got word to extend to June 12,’’ Chambers said.
That extension includes three meals a day. The residents have to stay on the premises except for some short forays because they could contract the coronavirus and spread it to others in the shelter. Everyone, clients and staff, had been tested a few days earlier. The Well tested everyone Wednesday.
“We’re all negative,’’ said Michael who came to Brunswick with his girlfriend after his house in Gainesville, Fla., burned. “This has been a blessing.”
There were formerly 50 people at the center but Wednesday, he and his girlfriend were among the 24 left.
“The rest didn’t want to live by the rules, the regulations, the few guidelines. No smoking, no drinking and so on. They’re down by The Well or on the waterfront or on the streets,’’ said Chambers, who tries to keep order and some semblance of good housekeeping.
There’s no good time for a pandemic, but at least the Salvation Army has Majs. Nancy and John Fuller directing the local offices temporarily.
“The most excellent corps officers I’ve seen,’’ Chambers said. “They want better for the people.”
Nancy Fuller said Friday they no longer need the chapel for the overflow and had just taken in three new residents.
“As they leave, new ones come in. The beds don’t stay cold long,’’ she said.
Just days after the restrictions are eased in June, the Fullers’ tenure will back into retirement and Sgt. Pamelo Starr will replace them.
The community has seen the needs and met them with a generosity that almost matches Christmas, Fuller said.
The experts say the pandemic will end, but also promise a new normal
Jesus said, “The poor will always be with you,” and they’ll be with us after this pandemic.
We like to say our hearts go out the less fortunate. The challenge is to let our actions match our hearts in the coming days.