Pandemic changes holiday plans

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is the highest of holy days for Christians of all denominations, but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the traditions held dear by people all over the world. Family gatherings have been canceled, church services are being broadcast online if at all, and there isn’t an Easter bonnet to be seen on any avenue anywhere.
Social distancing, and its cousin, self-isolation, may have managed to change folks’ Easter plans, but what neither can do is cancel Easter. People are resilient, and are modifying their plans to celebrate the day without putting themselves or others in danger.
Lauretta Jones would normally be working at the Sea Island Lodge on Easter Sunday, mostly setting up the decor before families arrive for Easter brunch.
“What a beautiful celebration to be a part of, with such festive attire, especially the children,” she said. “It makes working this day a joy. Most of our members come after church. It’s a wonderful celebration with families and couples laughing, relaxing and enjoying.”
With Sea Island closed until further notice, Jones will spend a quieter Easter at home, cooking and watching church online.
“I will either FaceTime or Zoom with both my daughters, granddaughter and son-in-law,” she said. “It’s amazing how we take things for granted. I’m grateful for all the nurses, doctors, grocery workers and many others that are sacrificing. We are blessed to live in such a wonderful community.
“I’m keeping our nation in prayer.”
For the past three years, Ginger Dupree has served as a member of the tech team at St. Simons Community Church on Easter Sunday. Doing so required her to arrive before the first service of the day (at 7 a.m.) for rehearsal, and then continue serving through all three services.
“I was always excited to serve in this capacity,” she said. “I always looked forward to looking through the glass I’m behind to see all the families together, … and seeing all the children dressed in their precious new outfits.”
Dupree’s son also enjoyed attending church with her and serving in some capacity as well.
This year, however, things will be very different. She will be helping with the online service this year, and there’s only one service.
“I’ll miss being with my team; I’ll miss seeing and hugging everyone,” she said. “I’ll miss the excitement of being there with everyone, and super-early at that.”
Dupree says she will miss being part of a big group worshiping together, and will miss her son helping out as well.
“But the greatest part is I’m a part of a tech team — Travis Paulding, Robert Prescott and Stephen May — that have done incredible work during this pandemic to bring the church into homes,” she said.”
Susan Molnar and her husband, Joe, normally would have began their Easter celebration with a traditional outdoor sunrise service at Lakeside United Methodist Church, followed later by dinner at the home of friends, Greg and Sandy Dean.
“Instead, we’ll be spending the day at home, which is really OK. We feel blessed to live where we do,” she said.
Ginger Heidel, spokesperson for the Coastal Health District, said this is a challenging time.
Heidel reiterates that many houses of worship are offering online or virtual services rather than in-person gatherings. She asks that people consider celebrating with family members who live outside the home via video chat. She suggested that people cook their favorite traditional holiday dishes to experience the familiar tastes and smells, and to plan a large celebration for when it’s safe to gather again.
“While we all come from different backgrounds, faiths and walks of life, we are uniquely bonded by this shared experience,” she said. “As the virus continues to spread in our area, it’s very important to stay committed to social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings.”
Rev. Jim McIlrath of Taylors United Methodist Church said his church will hold a drive-in Easter service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers will stay in their cars and listen on their radios while the sermon is delivered over an FM transmitter.
McIlrath said the most likely frequency will be 91.5, as that has been the channel which they have had the most success.