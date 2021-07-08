The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress on the Rise Risley community resource center in several ways.
A recent interference, project leaders reported Wednesday, is an increase in the pricing of construction materials needed to repair parts of the historic campus.
The goal of the Rise Risley initiative is to bring numerous education, enrichment, health and social service providers to a single physical location that is accessible to people who most need the services.
The community resource center will be located at the historic Risley campus on Albany Street in Brunswick.
The project has received multiple grants to support the cost of its work, including $50,000 to renovate the second floor of the elementary school building and $85,000 to repair the roof.
A team of roofing professionals looked closely at the building and estimated what the cost of repairs would be, said Jim Porch, project manager. But the pandemic has complicated that original assessment.
“Those estimates came back in slightly less than $85,000, so we thought we were in pretty good shape,” said Porch during a quarterly meeting of those involved in the Rise Risley initiative. “When we finally got the information from the city to send out the request for proposal, the bids came back in and they are now closer to $185,000.”
In calls with roofing material manufacturers, Porch has learned the price increase is due to supply chain issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s some material in the roofing material, some component that you just can’t get, and as a result the prices have skyrocketed,” Porch said.
The roof damage at Risley is also more extensive than previously thought, Porch added.
The project’s leaders are now looking at ways to bridge the cost gap.
“We have submitted a number of applications for grants that would help bridge the difference,” Porch said. “… We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to do a little bit of a mini-capital campaign and raise the money to bridge that difference and get the roof done quickly.”
Susan Watts and staff with her company, SpaceCraft International, are working on a rendering of the second floor space in the elementary school building. Furniture, including work stations, has been donated to the project and can be used to create different kinds of space configurations, depending on the needs of organizations that plan to have a presence on the campus.
“I’m seeing these kinds of work stations maybe as an opportunity for that kind of shared space,” Watts said.
She said her firm is also talking to carpet manufacturers in hopes of getting some form of flooring material donated.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, the Rise Risley project’s lead agency, put out a call June 24 asking organizations with an interest in using space on the campus to contact Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action, at thamilton@coastalgacaa.org or by calling 912-264-3281.
“You may want to lease a permanent location or be there once per work or month or perhaps have a need only for occasional meeting space,” according to the letter.
Hamilton said the space will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis based on needs.
Rise Risley organizers hope to accommodate as many organizations as possible, she said.
“If you have not responded back, please reach out to me,” Hamilton said. “It does not have to be that you’re there permanently or you’re moving your whole entire operation. It’s a matter of being in a location that’s convenient to those families that we serve, going back to our original mission of being able to wrap our arms around these families as organizations that already work together.”