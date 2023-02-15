A woman from Brunswick and a man from Ludowici were sentenced Monday to prison for their role in an October 2021 shooting, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.

Anthony Lamar King, 19, of Ludowici, and Destiny Nicole Stevens, 20, of Brunswick, were sentenced Monday in Glynn County Superior Court by Judge Stephen Scarlett after the pair pled guilty on Aug. 8, 2022, to aggravated assault charges related to a shooting that left then 17-year-old Jeramiah Hicks with five gunshot wounds. Hicks was air-lifted to UF Health Jacksonville at the time to be treated for his injuries.

