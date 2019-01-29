Painter, fiber artist shares passion for creating

Louise Eaton has called St. Simons Island home for 30 years now. And, in all that time, there haven’t been many idle days. Whether it was leading classes at Glynn Visual Arts over the past decades or volunteering at Hello GoodBuy as she does today, Eaton enjoys keeping herself occupied.
Of course, most of that has been art-centric. Eaton has been a mainstay in the local creative community since her arrival. But her passion for painting began when she was just a child, finding inspiration in her mother.
“My mother started drawing in her teens ... and this was in 1924. She copied things out of the newspaper, people and things like that,” Eaton said. “Through the years, I got interested and started taking classes. She would come with me and every time we were together, we’d paint. I have a scrapbook of all my mother’s drawings. And my sister is an extremely talked artist too.”
From the familial love of the arts, Eaton continued to explore her creative side. That even included professionally, when she became a hair dresser and her clients’ locks became her canvas. And it certainly continued after relocating to the Golden Isles.
“My husband worked at FLETC, which is what brought us here. He said ‘You’re going to love it ... it’s an artist haven.’ So I came and started taking classes and later teaching at the (Glynn Visual) arts center. I really have just kept developing my art ... I’m pretty much self-taught besides classes and workshops,” she said. “I primarily do pastels. That’s what works best for me. I do landscapes and love to be out in nature rather than painting from a photo in the studio.”
Eaton served as director of Glynn Visual Arts a few years back and has used that association to further expand her artistic repertoire. She got involved with the Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild, a group that offers a variety of work with textiles. The guild, which like Eaton is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the Isles, is gearing up to share its work with the community. They will hold a fashion show at 6:30 p.m. as well as an exhibit opening during First Friday this week in downtown Brunswick. It will be held at the SoGlo Gallery and in the adjoining Brunswick Artist’s Theater.
For her part, Eaton is excited for the community to see the quality and variety its members have to share.
“It is very intriguing to see the variety of work,” she said. “The Garment Girlz, a group within the guild, did the boro design from Japan. They did designs in silk and tapestry ... all different things. There are also these little doll figurines that some of the ladies made clothes for. It’s really all very unique, and everyone has worked really hard.”
That’s why Eaton is hoping for a packed house come Friday. While the guild has always had a strong turnout for its previous fashion show, this year being the group’s 30th anniversary makes the desire for a crowd even greater.
“We will also have raffles for baskets with a lot of great stuff in them ... a wine basket, a children’s basket. And they will have items for sale of course,” she said.
“I just really think everyone should come out and see their work. There is a lot of great stuff, and it’s just such a fun group of people. Everyone is very helpful and just wants to share.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Lindsey Adkison at ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com or at 265-8320, ext. 346 to suggest a person for a column.