Mom or dad may be asking the children in the backseat to cover up their ears when pulling the family car up to the gas pump these days.
Gas prices have hit the stratosphere and are still climbing.
A gallon for $6? It could happen and likely will in some areas of the United States, analysts predict.
The average cost of a regular gallon of unleaded in Georgia had soared to $3.88 Sunday, 38 cents higher than it was just one week ago.
For those keeping track, that is 64 cents more than it was this time last month and $1.30 more than it was this time last year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame.
“Georgia gas price average is approaching $4 per-gallon statewide,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Pump prices’ sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel.”
Although gallon prices at some gas outlets are higher, AAA said the most expensive metro market during the time of its survey was Brunswick at $3.94. Macon was second at $3.91 and Valdosta third at $3.90.
The least expensive metro markets were Rome, $3.77, Gainesville, $3.79 and Dalton, $3.81.
The national average increase is higher. In just one week, it jumped by 40 cents to $4 a gallon.
Don’t think for even a second that it is going to stop there, warns Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” De Haan said. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark. The nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon.”
Motorists in some states are already paying more.
“California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” De Haan said. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty.
“As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”