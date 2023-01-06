Georgia River Network wants the public to get to know the state’s waterways as they compete for prizes in this year’s Paddle-a-Thon.
“We’re trying to give people an incentive to go out and explore Georgia’s rivers, because we believe when people get out on the river they establish a relationship with the waterways,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia program coordinator.
From now through Sept. 6, anyone with a canoe, kayak or paddleboard can log their miles on the rivers, creeks and streams across the state for a shot at $8,000 in prizes.
“This is something people can do on their own,” Cook said. “When they register, there’s forms on our website where you can log each of your trips and how far you’ve traveled throughout the year”
“It’s kind of like a walkathon,” Cook explained. “You say ‘Hey, I’m planning on paddling 500 miles this year, can you sponsor me for a dollar a mile?’ and maybe a friend will write you a $500 check.”
GRN will be offering guided canoe, kayak and paddleboard trips around the state this year as well, totaling just over 200 miles. One of those will take place on the Satilla River from March 31 through April 2. For more information, visit garivers.org.
It’s a good start, but Cook said he logged around 570 miles paddled in 2022, and someone he knew ended the years with just over 900. He didn’t think it was impossible that the winner of 2023’s Paddle-a-Thon will travel 1,000-plus miles on the water.
Cook said the GRN is making the program bigger and better this year in celebration of its 25th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of Paddle-a-Thon. It’ll feature more categories in which to compete.
The person who logs the most miles on the water gets a $500 gift card from Cedar Creek Outdoor Center in Hiram; most miles with a pet gets a $250 gift certificate from Nestle-Purina; and the competitor who picks up the most trash from waterways gets a $500 gift card to Public Lands in Kennesaw. Those who raise the most money for the GRN will compete for a slate of other prizes, including a $1,000 gift card from Cedar Creek Outdoor Center.
It’s the biggest fundraiser for the GRN, he said, pulling in around $30,000 a year. This year, the network is shooting for $50,000.
GRN’s goal is to protect rivers and streams, make sure they’re readily accessible and that there’s plenty of information publicly available about what to expect before taking a trip on them. All the money raised goes toward promoting government water protection policies, establishing waterway trails and spreading information about waterways, Cook said.
What’s most important is demonstrating to the public how beautiful and worth protecting the state’s waterways are, he said. When someone gets to know that beauty, they’re more likely to take action to protect it, like cleaning up trash or contacting an elected official about legislation.
“It gets people to establish relationships and hopefully get them to fall in love with rivers and streams,” Cook said.