Georgia River Network wants the public to get to know the state’s waterways as they compete for prizes in this year’s Paddle-a-Thon.

“We’re trying to give people an incentive to go out and explore Georgia’s rivers, because we believe when people get out on the river they establish a relationship with the waterways,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia program coordinator.

