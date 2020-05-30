Oyster season ends June 1
State waters will officially close to commercial and recreational oyster harvests at 6 a.m. Monday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced.
“This closure ensures that Georgia meets the requirements of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program to protect public health by implementing a Vp (Vibrio parahaemolyticus) control plan,” said Dominic Guadagnoli, shellfish fishery manager for the Coastal Resources Division of DNR.
“We expect this closure to have little adverse impact on recreational and commercial oyster harvesters since most individuals refrain from eating freshly harvested wild oysters during the summer months when the combination of spawning and warm water makes oysters less desirable as seafood.”
Vp, a naturally occurring bacteria found in filter-feeding shellfish, occurs at higher concentrations during the months of the year when coastal water temperatures are warm.
“Unlike oysters, which are frequently consumed raw, clams are traditionally cooked with high heat -– a process that kills the Vp bacteria,” Guadagnoli said.
— The Brunswick News