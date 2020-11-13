The concept of an oyster nursery in St. Marys seemed like a good idea when city officials explored the possibility three years ago.
The plan was to raise baby oysters in stainless steel pans until they grew large enough to be deposited in other areas until they grew large enough to be harvested.
St. Marys City Councilman Dave Reilly, along with former council member Linda Williams, helped lead the effort, but city officials were unable to find a commercial vendor willing to help with the project, he said.
“It was a bridge too far,” he said. “There was too much work needed for a nursery. There wasn’t any interest.”
During a meeting with state officials to discuss the potential for an oyster nursery in St. Marys several years ago, Thomas Bliss, director of the shellfish research laboratory for the University of Georgia’s Marine Extension Service, said there are 10 oyster growers in Georgia and that state was looking for more.
Perhaps a reason for the lack of interest is state legislation approved in 2019 that some say makes it difficult to start cultivating oysters commercially.
The state is a year behind issuing leases along coastal waters at sites yet to be determined by the Georgia Department of Natural Resource and not the growers themselves.
A lottery conducted by DNR officials will determine the winner of 10-year water leases. Other provisions include special permits to harvest oysters during the warmest months of the year and the ability of permitting the use of out-of-state seed.
One reason the state is trying to grow the industry is because of the untapped potential, good water salinity and strong tides that flush the marshes.
“The Southeast has been overlooked because of the warmer waters,” Bliss said. “The idea is to give them a low-cost entry to this.”
State officials will focus on land management and ensuring growers are good stewards of the land, but the provision requiring approved nurseries to be allowed to import oysters from other states has been revoked.
An official with the environmental group One Hundred Miles said the lottery could be a financial risk because growers are required to make a heavy capital investment to enter the lottery with no guarantee they will be awarded a lease.