Multiple neighborhoods on Frederica Road north of the Lawrence Road intersection will lose water service overnight Tuesday night while the water and sewer lines along Frederica are rerouted.
From 10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will shut down water service to The Commons and all other homes on and neighborhoods on Frederica Road north of Christ Church Frederica.
“It’s to accommodate Glynn County’s Frederica Road realignment project, this is not a joint water and sewer project,” said JWSC Engineering Director Todd Kline.
Contractors are paving a new road through the area now to eliminate some curves in Frederica Road and shift it further away from Christ Church. It is a joint project between Glynn County and Christ Church, which is footing nearly the entire bill. Once complete, Frederica Road will be rerouted to the new stretch of pavement and the old road will be removed.
Along with the new pavement, contractors also laid new pipes along the road. On Tuesday night, the JWSC’s old line will be disconnected and reconnected to the new line.
“It’s a single event. It should only take a couple of hours, but we usually plan for several hours for any unforeseens,” Kline said. “That gives you, in case there’s any ‘uh-ohs,’ you’ve got them worked about before people are rocking and rolling in the morning.”
JWSC inspectors will be on-site to oversee the work, Kline said, but the county’s contractors will bolt on the new pipe.
Overnight is typically when the fewest people are affected, he added.
“Also, some of the churches up there have day care centers and can’t be without water during their business hours,” Kline said.
The new line is about the same size as the old one, he said, so the project will not increase water or sewer capacity in the area.