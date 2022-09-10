A typical late-summer evening thunderstorm went off script Thursday, dropping a continuous deluge on the Golden Isles that kept pouring until well after sunup Friday.

The result was roughly 3½ inches of rainfall in a 12-hour span, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for Glynn County. With another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through the night Friday, the flood watch remained in effect through 5 a.m. Saturday.

