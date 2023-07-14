Glynn County Animal Services reached full capacity last week and overcrowding is expected to persist into next week.
Glynn County Animal Services reached full capacity last week and overcrowding is expected to persist into next week.
As of Thursday, animal services had 96 dogs and 59 cats in its care and 54 animals in foster homes.
Division Manager Lori Austin said the animal intake surpasses adoption rates because the summer brings in lots of new litters while people are on vacation.
Animal services is participating in Empty the Shelters, a campaign hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. It allows qualified and approved adopters to adopt spayed and neutered pets at half the fee until July 31. The adoption fee is usually $50 and covers spay and neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping and sometimes heartworm prevention.
By 2 p.m. Thursday, Mikayla Bessing, the administrative technician, had already received five calls from people wanting to rehome their animals. She told them the shelter was full.
Austin said a number of owners have abandoned their pets this summer.
“In my opinion, if you adopt … you should realize it’s a lifetime commitment to that animal, and they’re not disposable,” Austin said.
Maria McManus walked into Animal Services Wednesday with a brown female dog on a leash. She found the dog on the road and feared a vehicle would strike her.
“I’m not leaving her with you,” McManus said to Austin, understanding the overcrowding situation.
Animal services did not find a chip on the dog. McManus said the dog can stay with her until its owner is found or other arrangements can be made.
Austin said it would be helpful if more people acted like McManus, even for just seven days. When a dog comes in, she said it is put on a seven-day stray period and takes up a kennel that could otherwise be used for an adoptable dog.
In her three years working at the animal services, this summer is the worst overcrowding Bessing has seen.
Crowding issues have forced an increase in euthanasia. Three animals were euthanized Wednesday, but a mixed-breed dog, Bella, escaped the fate.
After her owner was killed in a motorcycle accident, Bella and her brother were placed in the care of animal services. Her brother was adopted, but Bella stayed behind. She was scheduled to be euthanized Thursday morning, but Karen Aldrich changed her story by taking in Bella as her fifth foster dog.
Employees are fostering animals to reduce euthanasia rates.
“If we could get more animals spayed or neutered, … in three to five years, maybe more, we wouldn’t have this overpopulation. … That is going to be the key to getting the overpopulation under control,” Austin said.
If an owner cannot afford the surgery, Austin says there are low-cost options, like First Coast No More Homeless Pets in Jacksonville.
“Right now, we have a hard enough time trying to keep up with getting the animals that come in here spayed or neutered … But hopefully in the future, we’re going to try to have some events for the public to help get that done,” Austin said.
For more information about fostering and adoption, visit glynncounty.org.
