Stray gunfire penetrated a home on Norwich Street in the Arco community Sunday night, striking a picture frame in the living room where a woman was sitting with her grandson, according to Glynn County Police.
Neither was injured, nor was a man who was sleeping in a bedroom of the home during the 9:45 p.m. shooting incident at the corner of Norwich and 7th streets, the report said. Both the man and the woman told police they were nearly asleep when the sound of gunfire roused them. Both thought it came from the television.
The woman then noticed a bullet hole in a picture frame above the fireplace and told her grandson to get down on the floor. The boy was on a couch near the front door playing on a tablet computer at the time, the report said.
The woman told police she heard three men talking outside shortly after the shooting. Police detected at least three bullet holes to the home’s front entrance, one of which penetrated through the door, police said. City police responding to the call found four 9 mm shell casings outside the home, the report said.
The man at the home told police “he did not have any problem with anyone and he does not know why they shot at his residence,” the report said. The woman told police a similar shooting incident occurred in the neighborhood a week earlier, adding that shootings “happened frequently” in the area, the report said.
Police are investigating.