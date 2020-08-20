A developer planning to close on the purchase of an outlet mall in Darien has decided not to execute the contract thanks, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dawn Malin, president and CEO of the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, made the announcement at Wednesday’s meeting of the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority.
The authority is working with the mall’s owner to gather ideas on other uses other than retail, she said.
“We know what the mall is capable of doing,” she said. “It’s an open-air environment.”
One proposal under serious consideration is to start a campaign to rent affordable office space at the mall, where many of the buildings are vacant. Malin said the goal would be to make the mall an entrepreneurial center.
“We just see a disconnect,” she said. “I see this as a regional opportunity for us all.”
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, explained ongoing programs to help the local workforce, including a taking high-quality images of existing industry in the Golden Isles to better market the area.
The Golden Isles authority is also moving forward with a workforce study to determine needs and ways to improve the labor pool in the region.
Moore said the authority continues to promote industrial careers and technical training by including teachers and parents into the conversation about the advantages of industrial careers.
An unexpected trend in the Golden Isles is the growing number of young families moving here from big cities, Moore said. It has sparked an new marketing campaign, “Bring Your Own Job,” or BYOJ.
The campaign will market the Golden Isles as an ideal location for people capable of teleworking from home. Moore said the authority is currently gathering date on teleworkers to determine how to market the region.
Camden County Joint Development Authority Director James Coughlin expressed optimism a deal is “just about to the finish line” on an agreement to sell the old Durango- Georgia Paper Co. mill site in St. Marys. If the deal closes to an Atlanta developer at the end of September, Coughlin said work to turn the site into a mixed use community with marina will begin in early 2021.
Leigh Ryan, an official with the World Trade Center in Savannah, said they way the organization conducts business has dramatically changed because of COVID-19, but the virtual classes offered enable more people to participate.
As for international business, Ryan said modern technology enables them to meet with anyone in the world.
“While we can’t travel internationally and no one can see us, we have been doing it virtually,” she said. “We have been Zooming across the world.”