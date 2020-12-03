Outgoing members of the Glynn County Commission say local government has been uncharacteristically busy this year, but there are tasks on their to-do lists they would like to see done.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning and Commissioners Bob Coleman and Peter Murphy will exit the commission at the end of the year.
Sammy Tostensen defeated Browning in the party primaries for the District 1 seat in June. Coleman also lost in the primary and will be replaced in the At-large Post 2 by Walter Rafolski. Cap Fendig won the District 2 seat now occupied by Murphy, who did not seek a second term.
“Usually this time of the year is the slower time,” Browning said. “It’s always seemed, with the first of every year, everybody is coming out of the woodwork with ideas and things they think the (commission) can do or not do. This year hasn’t been that way. We’ve had things we’ve been working on in the pipeline for a bunch of years, like the employee pension (system update).”
In large part, Browning attributed the busy year-end to COVID-19, which brought many government functions to a halt for several months.
“There’s been no special effort to look for things to do, but likewise we haven’t shied away from doing what we need to do,” Browning said.
A lot of issues that would have been tackled months ago are only now getting attention, such as a potential development impact fee and new regulations on short-term rentals.
One of Coleman’s last goals was to win approval for renaming Veterans Memorial Park in honor of Brunswick businessman Robert Torras Sr., a request he recently withdrew in the face of opposition, but he is more than satisfied with what he’s accomplished
“This was kind of my last hurrah right here, (was) getting Robert Torras’ name on there,” Coleman said. “But...my two final things were getting the veterans park done and getting the animal shelter done, and I feel satisfied with that. When I started my last term, those were my objectives.”
One of the last items on Murphy’s list was buttoning up the county’s new short-term rental regulations by hiring a company to collect data on the 1,200 or more rental units in the county, staffing a 24-hour hotline, recording their addresses and ensuring they’re paying the county bed tax and adhering to health and safety requirements. A proposal to contract out monitoring of the ordinance is on the agenda when the county commission meets today at 6 p.m.
“We hope people will voluntarily come forward, but we don’t have anyone in IT or administration staff who are able to search these platforms and determine who is and isn’t in compliance,” Murphy said.
He would have liked to amend the county’s sidewalk and bicycle ordinances to clarify regulations as to right-of-way of bikes and pedestrians, but that’s unlikely to happen in the commission’s last two regularly scheduled meetings of the year, he said.