It’s been a banner year for tourism in the Golden Isles, but it’s been a slower recovery for hotels near Interstate 95.
The hotels near I-95 struggled last year, even as the Golden Isles was setting all-time records for tourism, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“That situation was rather dire,” he said. “This health crisis turned off travelers to motels. A long-term plan is needed to sustain the highway hotels.”
The hotels near the interstate are recovering, but staffing continues to be the No. 1 issue facing business owners and COVID-19 uncertainty is making the problem even worse.
“We have to be careful with an outbreak,” he said. “The future is certainly a little bumpy. We have not seen a cascade of cancellations yet.”
McQuade said preparing for the crowds who stay in the Golden Isles for the annual Georgia/Florida football game in late October will be challenging. County commissioners will ultimately make a decision on any restrictions needed to protect public safety during game week.
“This weekend is very good for business,” he said. “We’re going to have to balance the needs and health of the community. The health and safety of our community should guide the decision.”
Chamber chairman Michael Scherneck, CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said 1.7 percent of Glynn County’s population has been infected with COVID-19 during the past two weeks.
“The problem is 95 percent of people stopped wearing masks,” he said. “These are not anecdotal cases.”
One in five people tested the past two weeks have the virus, and the outbreak isn’t expected to peak for another three to four weeks, he said.
Things have gotten bad enough that the health system had to rent a “morgue truck” to hold bodies. He urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks.
“These are real issues,” Scherneck said. “Once you are on a ventilator it’s difficult to get off. Our staff is over the deep end. We’re hoping to get through this.”
Despite the challenges facing hospital staff, Scherneck said there should be enough hospital staff willing to volunteer to help with the game crowds coming to town.