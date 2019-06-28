Missionaries from First Baptist Church in Powder Springs were determined to remain “fluid and intentional” before beginning their week-long family mission trip in Brunswick.
Several of them came down to coordinate the trip with First Baptist Brunswick in May. After a few logistical hurdles, they learned that the church’s kitchen was available for the last week of June, which was when many of their members were available as well.
The group of 85 men, women and children eventually settled into their temporary housing at the College of Coastal Georgia on Sunday. Partnered with Golden Isles Ministries and First Baptist Brunswick, this is the second year that the group has made the five-hour drive from Powder Springs to serve the community of Brunswick.
Over the past week, their work has included senior citizen care, babysitting, vacation bible school, painting and maintenance at various work sites around town.
Sherry Sutherland and Laura Martin, co-chairs of the church’s family ministry, said that it is a blessing to get to travel around the country and do missionary work, with some in the group willingly giving up their only vacation time to do so.
“We just pray and look for what God wants us to do and we go,” Sutherland said.
Children as young as 3 years old and adults as old as 82 years old have committed to a week’s worth of faith, fellowship and family bonding through this trip.
Sutherland and Martin said that the young children had made a remarkable commitment before beginning the trip: no electronic devices. And as it turns out, they’ve had a blast hanging out with each other the old-fashioned way with a deck of UNO cards and infectious laughter.
Even the older high school and college-aged members have followed suit, abstaining from the lure of texting and social media to work and grow closer to God and each other for one week.
Brunswick’s proximity to the beach has also provided the group with a unique way to spread their message. Members of the church have spent a few days walking the beaches on St. Simons, praying with beachgoers and handing out water bottles, beach balls and Bible tracts to anyone who wanted them.
Martin said the beach ministry is a unique opportunity to go beyond their current locale.
“You’re not just meeting the people of Brunswick on the beach,” Martin said. “You’re meeting people from all over.”
Each night, the group comes together for “Coastal Connections” sessions, where they share the work they did that day and any special recollections of people they talked to while doing so.
The group heads back to Powder Springs on Saturday, but not after enjoying a celebratory and well-earned low-country boil at the college on Friday.